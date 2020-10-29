Thursday, 29 October 2020, 08:03 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Motors MITSUBISHI MOTORS Starts Production of XPANDER in Malaysia

TOKYO, Oct 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) has started production of its crossover MPV XPANDER in Malaysia. This is the third country where MMC produces the vehicle following Indonesia and Vietnam.







The XPANDER is produced at Hicom Automotive Manufacturers (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., a vehicle assembly contractor in Malaysia, and will be sold from November this year through the sales network of Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia, the exclusive distributor of Malaysia.



Since its launch in Indonesia in 2017, the XPANDER,--including the XPANDER CROSS--has been well received for its futuristic styling, comfort, and high driving performance. By the end of September 2020, the total sales volume for the series has reached approximately 270,000 units.



"We are very pleased to be able to deliver the XPANDER made in Malaysia to the country's customers," said Takao Kato, chief executive officer of MMC, on the launch of production. "We plan to have our plant in Indonesia, which is the main plant of XPANDER export more assembly parts for the local production in Malaysia, in addition to finished vehicles. MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION will contribute to the economic development of each country by expanding our production and export businesses."



As announced in July 2020, MMC positions the ASEAN region as a vital growth driver in its new mid-term business plan, Small but Beautiful, which runs until FY2022. MMC will aim for further growth in the ASEAN region, and the commencement of local production and sales in Malaysia through collaboration with its partner, Mitsubishi Corporation, will reinforce its businesses there.





About Mitsubishi Motors



MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.



Oct 29, 2020 08:03 HKT/SGT

Source: Mitsubishi Motors

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

