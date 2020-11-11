Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Source: iROO
iROO raises funds for Rare Disorders Society Singapore
CARRY HOPE WITH iROO

SINGAPORE, Nov 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Taiwanese fashion label iROO International Pte Ltd (iROO) reunites with Rare Disorders Society Singapore (RDSS) for their third annual charity campaign, specially fronted by Taiwanese celebrity Carolyn Chen. Furthermore, anybody who wants to show their support can download the iROO mobile app and bring home Hope, RDSS's sloth mascot.




Hope represents the many dreams and wishes that RDSS beneficiaries with a rare condition have. Despite their conditions, these children have the same hopes, dreams, and wishes, any children may have. Carrying Hope shows RDSS beneficiaries how much Singaporeans care and supports them.

Anybody in Singapore and Malaysia who wants to support RDSS can get a Hope plushie from iROO. All they need to do is download iROO's mobile application available on iOS and Google Playstore here (https://iroo.onelink.me/lGAb) and purchase Hope for just $49 each. A pair of both plushies can be purchased at $77. Each Hope plushie will come in a limited edition iROO boy's or girl's outfit, making Hope a collectable item. Taiwanese celebrity, Carolyn Chen, known for her roles in "The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful" and "In the Family", will be hosting a Facebook Live to give away a pair of autographed plushies. https://www.facebook.com/carolyncatfansclub1/

Chief Operating Officer of iROO International Pte Ltd, Emily Huang says, "This is the third year iROO is working with RDSS and every year, we are increasingly proud and inspired by the work RDSS has done. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone and especially so for RDSS and their beneficiaries. As such, I hope Singaporeans will join iROO in our efforts in providing relief to these families by helping them improve the quality of life of children suffering from rare disorders."

iROO is located at #01-131/132 Great World, #01-179-182 Vivo City, #B2-36 Takashimaya S.C Ngee Ann City, #01-11 Raffles City Shopping Centre and #01-248 Jewel Changi Airport.

About iROO

Taiwanese fashion label iROO was founded in 1999 with the concept of "weekly collections", launching new designs in sync with runway fashion trends each week. With over 80 stores in Taiwan and Singapore, the label aims to deliver an array of high-quality products infused with aesthetically innovative designs at affordable prices. iROO houses a full collection of style wardrobe catering to the needs of every woman with its Black & White Collection, Feminine City Collection, Party Collection, Casual Weekend Collection, and the "Accessory" Collection.

iROO Outlets: Great World, Vivo City, Takashimaya S.C Ngee Ann City, Raffles City Shopping Centre & Jewel Changi Airport.

- Facebook: www.facebook.com/iroosingapore
- Instagram: @iroosg
- Website: www.rdss.org.sg
- Hashtags: #carryhope2020 #carryhoperdss #iROORDSS
- App: https://iroo.onelink.me/lGAb

For more information, please contact:
Danielle Chow
Fresh Communications
T: +65 97277766
E: [email protected]


Nov 11, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
