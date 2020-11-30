Monday, 30 November 2020, 10:15 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tianyun International Holding Limited A Grand Opening of Tianyun International's Own Brand New Series Sport Beverages with Fruit Juice and Vitamins First SHIOK PARTY Beverage Launched Online and Offline in the PRC Nationwide

HONG KONG, Nov 30, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Stock code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products in China is pleased to announced that a grand opening press conference was just held in its headquarter in the Linyi City of Shandong Province, PRC for its own brand Shiok Party new series of sport beverages with fruit juice and vitamins. (the "New Beverage")



SHIOK PARTY - Sport Beverages with Fruit Juice and Vitamins



Management team of the Group, distributors of the New Beverage, several media representatives and many guests attended the press conference, and they all gave strong positive feedback. The first New Beverage was launched simultaneously to PRC nationwide through online and offline channels on November 28, 2020. As a result, the Group's scope of business has been expanded to include research and development, production and sales of beverages, indicating the official opening of a significant blueprint of the Group's beverage business.



The New Beverage brings to consumers the philosophy of sport and healthy, refreshing texture and delicious. The brand name Shiok Party was born based on the tasting feedback during the research and development stage, with the meanings of enjoyable, refreshing and easy to pronounce. The New Beverage is different from the products under the same category in the market and it is suitable for consumers of all ages. The New Beverage is refined based on modern nutrition and kinematics theories, and scientific formulation. It contains taurine, guarana extract, fruit juice and vitamins B as key ingredients that can help activate the energy metabolism of our body, recover physical strength, replenish energy, and fight against fatigue. It is a healthy beverage that can refresh ourselves quickly and replenish vitamins, and suitable for consumers from all walks of life in particular those people who have fast pace of life in the modern society, and expose to mental and significant physical exhaustion. The New Beverage is preservatives free, does not contain synthetic caffeine, and uses natural healthy ingredients including a low level of sucrose that can reduce our in-take of high-calorie substances. The formula of our New Beverage has responded to the people who live in the city demands for healthy food.



Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group said, "As people become more health conscious in recent years, together with the change of consumption concept and dietary preference of consumers, the functional beverages market, featuring health concepts, has undergone an explosive growth, increased its popularity and brought an unprecedented opportunity to the beverage industry.



According to a recent research report on energy drinks in China by Euromonitor International, the sales of energy drink in China through off-site consumption channels recorded a compound annual growth rate of 15.0% from 2014 to 2019. As one of the fastest-growing segments of the fast-moving consumer goods industry, energy drinks achieved sales of RMB 42.8 billion in 2019. The sales are expected to grow to RMB 53.3 billion by 2024."



"Seeing the great potential of the functional beverages market, we launched Shiok Party series of beverages through precise positioning to satisfy consumer's needs with functionality, favor, new products and new brand image. As China's economy has resumed rapidly in the post-epidemic era, I believe it is the best timing to expand into the China functional beverage market. The production bases in Shandong and Yichang are expected to have an annual designed capacity of the New Beverage of not less than 50,000 tons in the first year. The Group will launch more flavors of its new series of sport beverages with fruit juice and vitamins in the near future." Mr Yang added.



About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminium foil bags and beverages ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand Shiok Party.



The Group has been consistently committed to provide healthy and safe products to its customers. As one of the food enterprises with the most complete quality certifications, we have been continuously dedicated to adhering to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standard reviews and audits from several the UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group's own brand processed fruit products have continued to obtain a high degree of market recognition, and became the first fruit processor in China's fruit processing industry to place the "Zero Added Preservatives" label on its products.



The Group was awarded respectively the China's Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" as an integrated food production and sales enterprise by the government of the Linyi City of the Shandong Province. The Group's newly and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food also received a "Certificate of Invention Patent" from the State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China in 2018. The Group and its own brand "Bingo Times" were awarded as China Canned Food Leading Enterprise and China Canned Food Leading Brand by national institutions respectively in 2019.



