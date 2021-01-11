Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, January 11, 2021
Monday, 11 January 2021, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Kansai Halifax Holdings
Kansai Halifax Holdings Releases Report on Tencent Increasing Stake in Commodity Start-up Xingsheng Youxuan

TORONTO, Jan 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Kansai Halifax Holdings have today released a research report on Tencent Holdings Ltd increasing its stake in Xingsheng Youxuan. The global technology conglomerate is investing $100 million in the Chinese online grocery startup, which is valued at around $5 billion.

"In addition to Tencent, Xingsheng Youxuan is also in talks with other potential investors including Beijing Kuaishou Technology Co. to raise more funding," said Jonathan Scott, Director of EMEA Wealth Management at Kansai Halifax Holdings.

The capital injection from Tencent arrives as community buying platforms witness a boom in funding, and comes quickly after e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. acquired stock in the grocery delivery platform with their own $700 million investment.

According to researchers at Kansai Halifax Holdings, the current funding round could precede an initial public offering (IPO), although specifics such as timing and listing exchange are yet to be confirmed.

Changsha-based Xingsheng is one of several online group-buying apps that have popped up in China in recent years. These platforms enable individual consumers, families, local businesses, and households - typically those that live or work in the same neighborhood, to join together under a designated group leader, who buys fresh produce and other everyday necessities on their behalf in bulk, often direct from local farmers and wholesalers. The leader of the group then coordinates delivery to the rest of their group. This allows the group as a whole to secure lower prices than they would typically pay in the supermarket or from online grocers individually.

"Community group buying of fresh groceries is attracting billions in startup investment at the moment, and a costly battle in a fragmented grocery delivery market is potentially formulating," commented Michael Taylor, Director of Capital Markets at Kansai Halifax Holdings.

The community group model has taken off in China, with e-commerce players such as Pinduoduo becoming multibillion-dollar enterprises on the back of strong consumer demand. In October, Pinduoduo claimed that it had become the largest online seller of farm produce in China, facilitating over 100 million orders each day. Last year it sold $21 billion worth of agricultural produce from 12 million farmers across China.

About Kansai Halifax Holdings
Headquartered in Japan, Kansai Halifax Holdings is one of Asia's leading wealth management companies, entrusted to manage over $6.45 billion in client investment capital. Visit https://khhfinancial.com.

Media contact
Kansai Halifax Holdings
Mr. Moto Saionji, Chief Market Analyst
E-mail: [email protected]



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Kansai Halifax Holdings Releases Report on Tencent Increasing Stake in Commodity Start-up Xingsheng Youxuan  
Jan 11, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Japan Datacenters: Market Insights 2021  
Jan 11, 2021 08:08 HKT/SGT
Norwegian Block Exchange (NBX) Raises Capital for Growth  
Jan 10, 2021 18:30 HKT/SGT
Norwegian Block Exchange (NBX) Secures Large Private Investment  
Jan 9, 2021 02:00 HKT/SGT
Licensing Show and Conference held online next week  
Jan 8, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Wallet Officially Announces Staking Support for Polkadot (DOT)  
Jan 8, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
KSA Nisbah Capital, Taibah Valley Subsidiary, Joins Tezos Ecosystem  
Jan 8, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
APL-106 (uproleselan) Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia  
Jan 7, 2021 20:10 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Receives 2020 "Agency for Natural Resources and Energy Commissioner's Award" for MSV2 Series of High-efficiency, Air-cooled Heat Pump Chillers  
Jan 7, 2021 14:20 HKT/SGT
Launch of Digital Week 2021: Southeast Asia  
Jan 7, 2021 10:23 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
World Cloud Show - Vietnam
21   February
Virtual
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       