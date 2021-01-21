Thursday, 21 January 2021, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd Tiger Brokers: Strong retail demand in Q4 2020, new accounts up 108%

SINGAPORE, Jan 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Tiger Brokers (Singapore), the Xiaomi-backed online global stockbroker, has announced another increase in new accounts for Q4 2020, up 108% from Q3 2020, with quarterly trading volume increasing 215%. Tiger Brokers reported an increase in Gen Z investors across the platform in FY2020, closing the year at more than 30% of the broker's Singapore customer base.



Four news partnerships, aimed at improving Tiger Brokers' global trading experience, were announced: Iress, a financial technology provider; TradingView, a large, online trading community; Refinitiv, global market data and infrastructure provider; and DBS, Asia's leading financial group. These partnerships will further Tiger's customer access to best-in-class, up-to-date financial information allowing for well-informed, real-time investment decision making as well as allowing for instant cash transfers with the Tiger Trade platform.



Tiger Brokers also announced Fund Mall, a one-stop-shop for investing in global mutual funds, allowing access to more than 100 renowned money funds, bond funds and equity funds, based on investors' requirements: return, cash liquidity and risk appetite. This expands Tiger Trade's product line up for customers beyond the six global exchanges available on the platform and other product offerings such as Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, and Callable Bull/Bear Contract (CBBC).



Eng Thiam Choon, CEO of Tiger Brokers Singapore, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed today's trading and investment landscape. Investors today are fully comfortable with investing online - not just Gen Zs, but throughout the investor market. Tiger Brokers wants to ensure our investors a seamless investing experience while strengthening offerings to keep them engaged. On the other hand, we are looking to be the go-to online brokerage for traditional investors to explore hybrid investment portfolios."



Pierce Crosby, General Manager of TradingView, said, "We are excited to expand our business in Asia by working with Tiger Brokers. Over the past few years, we have seen significant growth in markets like Singapore and Hong Kong, so partnering with leading trading firms in the region like Tiger is the logical next step for us. While focused on Singapore today, we think Tiger is a great fit for our various communities in the Asia region as well, and we look forward to further expansion in 2021."



"2020 showed us the importance of going digital. As the adoption of technology in everyday life becomes the norm, we need to ensure that we offer sustainable and reliable technology that value-adds to the new lifestyle of investors, providing them with great user experiences," added Choon, noting customers have shown strong interest in Technology and Electronic Vehicles (EV) companies such as APPLE, TESLA, and NIO. "Tiger Brokers use digital communications as well as traditional means to ensure that investors can contact us easily via social media and landline, respectively."



About Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd.



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd offers trading on the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai/Shenzhen-HK Stock Connect, SGX and ASX. Its trading platform, Tiger Trade, offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, 24/7 finance news updates and dedicated multilingual customer service. Tiger Trade mobile launched in February 2020, accessible on Google Play and Apple App stores, offering the mobile-savvy generation similar trading opportunities to online users in Equities, ETFs, Futures, Options, Warrants, and Callable Bull/Bear Contracts.



Tiger Brokers Singapore is the regional entity of UP Fintech Holding Limited ("Tiger Brokers"), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers became #1 in U.S. equity trading for Global Chinese investors in less than two years. Listed on NASDAQ in 2019, Tiger Brokers (TIGR) has offices in China, Australia, NZ and Singapore. Tiger Brokers has 1 million customers worldwide, with a trading volume of US$62.8 billion in Q3 2020. The company is backed by Xiaomi, as well as investment guru Jim Rogers. For more information, please visit https://www.tigerbrokers.com.sg



