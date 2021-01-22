Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 22, 2021
Friday, 22 January 2021, 08:04 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Low Carbon on Cement Possible with CCS

Edmonton, Alberta, Jan 22, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - A low carbon future for cement is advancing through a unique feasibility study to see carbon capture and storage (CCS) on Lehigh Cement's plant in Edmonton, Alberta. Recognizing the substantial role that large-scale CCS has in reducing greenhouse (GHG) emissions, the Lehigh Cement, International CCS Knowledge Centre (Knowledge Centre), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America (MHIA), part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, are moving forward with the engineering design for this feasibility study of the cement plant's carbon capture system.

A first for the North American cement industry, the Lehigh CCS Feasibility Study looks at the viability of capturing 90-95 per cent of the carbon dioxide (CO2) - an estimated 600,000 tonnes of CO2 annually - from the cement plant's flue gas. The study is also a first for each of these organizations in North American all of whom pledge to actively work toward decarbonization.

The study is timely as the recently released Canada Climate Plan specifically indicates that it will develop a comprehensive CCS strategy and explore other opportunities to help keep Canada globally competitive in this growing industry.

With experience gained through the design, construction, operation, and subsequent enhancements/modifications of the SaskPower Boundary Dam 3 CCS Facility (BD3 Facility), the Knowledge Centre, along with MHI Group and their collaborative work on the Shand CCS Feasibility Study, continue to be at the forefront of post-combustion capture processes globally and see an opportunity for CCS across post-combustion industries.

Due to the remarkable similarities in flue gases, the expertise acquired at the BD3 Facility can be adapted to the cement sector with experienced-based guidance from the Knowledge Centre. The Lehigh CCS Feasibility Study will look to an engineering design that tailors the carbon capture technology owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering (MHIENG), part of MHI Group, so called KM CDR ProcessTM being deployed at 13 commercial plants globally, for integration with Lehigh's plant and output specifications, such as a flue gas pretreatment system and the carbon capture and compression process. In addition to eliminating the majority of CO2 emissions, the capture system would also eliminate other flue gas particulates.

With cement demand on the rise and as a sector that is challenged with further abating emissions, large-scale CCS could well become the definitive solution to cut GHGs. The Lehigh CCS Feasibility Study explores the value of this for the cement industry, by encompassing engineering designs, cost estimation and an in-depth business case analysis.

For the full release, visit https://www.mhi.com/news/21012102.html.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Construct, Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
