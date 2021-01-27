Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 10:07 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi Selected as a constituent of 'FTSE4Good Index Series' and 'FTSE Blossom Japan Index', World-leading ESG Indexes

TOKYO, Jan 27, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - In recent years, ESG investments have been gaining momentum in the capital market, as companies evaluate and decide on investments from ESG perspectives. The "FTSE4Good Index Series" and the "FTSE Blossom Japan Index" are among the most important criteria used by investors worldwide for corporate ESG activities. The "FTSE Blossom Japan Index" has been adopted as a passive ESG investment management benchmark selected by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest public pension fund.



Since its establishment, based on the corporate philosophy of "Contributing to society through the development of superior, original technology and products," Hitachi has demonstrated continued growth alongside the development of society. In the 2021 Mid-term Management Plan announced in May 2019, the company put forward goals for simultaneously increasing three types of value for society and the customers - Social value, Environmental value, and Economic value - as part of efforts to achieve a sustainable world. In this Mid-term Plan, milestones for achieving the long-term environmental goals laid out in "Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050" are reflected in management strategies for business rollout. As a leader in environmental value in particular, Hitachi announced "Hitachi Carbon Neutrality 2030" to assist in building a decarbonized society, and is accelerating activities aimed at achieving carbon neutral in its own business site (factories and offices) by FY2030.



Hitachi will strive to develop and provide new solutions that apply digital technologies to take on a variety of challenges, including ESG, for customers and society. By improving Quality of Life and increasing value for customers, Hitachi will contribute to building a sustainable society.



The "FTSE4Good Index Series" and the "FTSE Blossom Japan Index" are semi-annually selected by FTSE Russell, a wholly owned subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group. These indexes are composed of stocks that meet a variety of criteria related to the environmental, society, and governance.



Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors - Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT - through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.







