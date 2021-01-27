Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 16:46 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI Invests in Infinium, an Electrofuels Solution Provider, to Accelerate Efforts to Decarbonize the Transportation Sector
-- Additional investors include Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, Neuman & Esser Investments, and the Grantham Foundation --

TOKYO, Jan 27, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Infinium's proprietary technology enables the production of ElectrofuelsTM, a clean fuel allowing organizations to meet carbon reduction goals faster while accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels. Converting carbon dioxide and renewable power into net-zero carbon fuels, ElectrofuelsTM can be used in todays air, maritime, and surface transportation fleets.

MHI Group is committed to strengthening and diversifying its CO2 capture and utilization business this investment in Infinium helps ensure the energy transition's success toward carbon neutrality on a global scale. MHI joins a consortium of investors including Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, Neuman & Esser Investments, and the Grantham Foundation.

"These investments are critical to making continued progress toward global carbon neutrality goals," said Yoshihiro Shiraiwa, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America. "We are proud to partner and collaborate with this group of industry leaders to build on the progress we have already made toward accelerating the energy transition."

Nearly a quarter of global carbon emissions stem from the transportation sector, posing a significant challenge in industry efforts to reduce emissions. New business mandates that include corporate climate commitments and ESG investing have increased the demand for low-carbon transportation alternatives. While technologies such as electrification, carbon offsets, carbon capture and hydrogen fuel cell technology are part of the solution, they do not fully address transportation's carbon reduction needs.

Infinium's ElectrofuelsTM are "drop-in" replacements for traditional petroleum-derived products. Infinium's fuels enable commercial transportation industry and logistics operators to make an immediate impact on carbon reduction targets without capital and time-intensive upgrades to transportation infrastructure.

"Backing from the largest hydrogen-focused venture capital firm in the world, AP Ventures, is a huge vote of confidence for the promise of electrofuels and our technology's ability to scale in order to meet todays urgent climate challenges," said Robert Schuetzle, Chief Executive Officer, Infinium. "We're thrilled to be working with Amazon and MHI to demonstrate the commercial impact of our technology as well as other investors in this round. We expect that current projects under development will be the first broad-scale utilization of electrofuels by commercial vehicles and we're working with MHI to bolster the company's hydrogen utilization and carbon capture efforts through the production of our ElectrofuelsTM."

Infinium is developing commercial applications of its technology with strategic partners to build ElectrofuelsTM production plants, focusing first in markets where low-cost renewable power generation coincide with large CO2 volumes.

About Infinium

Based in Sacramento, Infinium offers one of the only market-ready, renewables-based electrofuels solution that can decarbonize transportation at scale using todays infrastructure. Infinium's ElectrofuelsTM are a net-zero carbon alternative to existing liquid fuels that can immediately "drop in" and be used in plane, ship and truck fleets. For more information, visit www.infiniumco.com.



