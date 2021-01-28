Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 28, 2021
Thursday, 28 January 2021, 01:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Polkadex OU
Fractal, Kilt Protocol and Polkadex Collaborate to Provide Decentralized Kyc Solution for Exchange
Initiative Will Build Upon Fractal's Growing Base of 140,000 Users

Berlin, Germany and Tallinn, Estonia, Jan 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Fractal, KILT Protocol and Polkadex today announced a partnership to create a decentralized KYC system for exchange customers. Polkadex and Fractal will use the KILT Protocol as the underlying infrastructure for managing the KYC credentials required by Polkadex, to simplify and streamline the onboarding experience.

KILT Protocol will integrate Fractal's user-centric KYC/AML platform, which is built for compliance with global, regulated industries. BOTLabs GmbH (the company behind KILT Protocol) will provide a wallet as a browser extension for customers to hold their credentials, and make the wallet available to Polkadex for verification. Fractal and Polkadex will integrate KILT's SDK to build out the platform.

The onboarding flow will be as follows:
- Fractal will automatically issue KILT-Credentials to Fractal's current user base of 140,000 users who have previously KYC'd
- Polkadex will ask new users for credentials
- If the user has no credentials, they are directed to download and set up KILT's wallet
- If a user is not verified, Fractal guides them through identity verification and attests the KYC credentials when complete
- When the user's identity is verified, Fractal stores the credential hash on the KILT blockchain.

Decentralizing the KYC Process

Polkadex is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer, orderbook-based cryptocurrency exchange for the DeFi ecosystem built on Substrate, the same framework that powers Polkadot. To solve the problem of order matching with identified individuals, Polkadex uses a zero-knowledge proof of identity obtained from the KILT blockchain.

KILT Protocol stores customer data in a distributed manner, without giving any provider undue advantage through data aggregation. By integrating KILT, Polkadex does not need to store or access customer data or compromise their privacy to identify people.

"We envision a world of financial inclusion, creating bridges that transfer value from traditional money markets to a decentralized store of value and trust, thereby preparing the world for a tokenized future. KILT is a great way to achieve that without compromising the core principles of decentralization," said Gautham J, CEO of Polkadex.

KILT is an open-source fat blockchain protocol for issuing claim-based verifiable credentials that enable trust business models in a Web 3.0 marketplace. Built on Substrate, the protocol has multiple business applications and KILT is currently exploring partnerships in the energy, genetics, gaming and finance sectors.

"The alliance with Fractal and Polkadex is the first of many turnkey solutions the KILT ecosystem will offer for exchanges and DeFi projects. We're proud to be part of substantive ecosystem collaborations with Substrate and Polkadot builders," said Ingo Rube, CEO of BOTLabs GmbH and Founder of KILT Protocol.

KILT and Fractal have collaborated for the past three years. Fractal has been utilized by many exchanges and ICOs, and is now developing an advertising marketplace that replaces the tracking cookie and gives control back to users. Fractal's open-source protocol provides a standard for a fair and transparent exchange of ad information that will enable a data commons while ensuring data privacy.

"We are excited to see decentralised identifiers being used beyond the concept stage. It will be a great user experience and hopefully a kickstart for a more decentralised web," said Julian Leitloff, Co-founder and CEO of Fractal.

About Fractal

Fractal is an identification company. We are replacing the ad cookie to give users back control over their data. Fractal wants to create a data commons that will enable fair competition against a market duopoly with valued users and trusted ads. Fractal was founded in 2017 and is trusted by 140k verified crypto users.

About KILT Protocol

KILT is an open-source fat blockchain protocol for issuing claim-based verifiable, revocable, and anonymous credentials for Web 3.0. It allows users to claim arbitrary attributes about themselves, have them attested by trusted entities, and store the claims as self-sovereign credentials. The protocol offers a simple JavaScript SDK so useful applications can be built without requiring any blockchain development skills.

About Polkadex

Polkadex is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer, orderbook-based cryptocurrency exchange for the Defi ecosystem built on Substrate, the same framework that powers Polkadot. It enables high-speed trading, high liquidity, and lightning-fast transaction speed for supporting Defi applications and services.

Know more please contact
Fractal, Pooja Kadia, [email protected]
KILT Protocol, Christine Mohan, [email protected]
Polkadex, Deepansh Singh, [email protected]

Media contact
Company: Polkadex OU
Contact: Deepansh Singh
Twitter: https://twitter.com/deepansh_see
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: https://www.polkadex.trade/
Address: Harju maakond, Tallinn, Lasnamae linnaosa, Lootsa tn 5, 11415, Reg no: 16117744

SOURCE: Polkadex OU



Topic: Press release summary

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
New benchmark set to deliver optimal osteoporosis care throughout Asia Pacific  
Jan 28, 2021 01:30 HKT/SGT
Fractal, Kilt Protocol and Polkadex Collaborate to Provide Decentralized Kyc Solution for Exchange  
Jan 28, 2021 01:00 HKT/SGT
Lasting Antiviral Effect against Covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) by TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA  
Jan 27, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Techstars Announces 'Startup City Acceleration Program' in Partnership with Japanese Government to Support the Global Expansion of 50 Japan-Based Startups  
Jan 27, 2021 17:30 HKT/SGT
MHI Invests in Infinium, an Electrofuels Solution Provider, to Accelerate Efforts to Decarbonize the Transportation Sector  
Jan 27, 2021 16:46 HKT/SGT
MHI-MS Names next-generation deck cranes "S Series"  
Jan 27, 2021 16:37 HKT/SGT
Protect Your Family with the World's First Intelligent CIO2 Air Purifier  
Jan 27, 2021 15:30 HKT/SGT
Lasting Antiviral Effectiveness against Covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) by TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA  
Jan 27, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
AppsFlyer Appoints 20-year Technology Veteran as New Vice President for Sales for SEAPAC  
Jan 27, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Selected as a constituent of 'FTSE4Good Index Series' and 'FTSE Blossom Japan Index', World-leading ESG Indexes  
Jan 27, 2021 10:07 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
World Cloud Show - Vietnam
21   February
Virtual
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       