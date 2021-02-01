|
|Monday, 1 February 2021, 13:30 HKT/SGT
|Peter DeBenedictis, Microsoft's CMO Middle East and Africa is jury chair. Full jury named
LONDON, Feb 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global authority on marketing effectiveness, has today launched the 2021 WARC Prize for MENA Strategy, a search for the best strategic thinking from the region's marketing industry that has driven results.
|Jury Chair: Peter DeBenedictis, Microsoft
Now in its fifth year, this case study competition is free to enter and is open to agencies, brand owners and specialists in any marketing discipline.
This year's competition will be chaired by Peter DeBenedictis, Chief Marketing Officer, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft. Having lived and worked in the Middle East for more than 30 years, Peter has deep experience of growing business in diverse Emerging Markets. Before Microsoft, he led the marketing function for several of the world's leading brands, where he managed multiple investment programmes to drive top-line growth.
Commenting on the awards, Peter DeBenedictis, said: "The ability to combine the art and science of marketing is one of many new challenges facing marketers today, and strategic thinking plays a key role in it. The WARC Prize for MENA Strategy leaves 'marketing for marketing's sake' to the side to shine a spotlight on effective work the industry can draw inspiration from."
Joining Peter DeBenedictis are an eminent judging panel of strategy experts and senior marketers. The 17-strong jury is as follows:
- Peter DeBenedictis, Chief Marketing Officer, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft - (Jury Chair)
- Hind AbuAlia, SVP, S4Capital/MediaMonks
- Rohit Arora, Business Director & Head of Strategy, Liwa Content Driven
- Laura Chaibi, Senior Consultant, Global Media, Nielsen Media Middle East
- Stacy Fisher, Head of Digital Transformation & Innovation, Publicis Groupe
- Noor Hassanein, Strategy Director, Impact BBDO
- Shagorika Heryani, Head of Strategy, Grey MENA
- Ali Khalil, Strategic Planning Director, Wunderman Thompson KSA
- Roxane Magbanua, Business Unit Director, PHD UAE
- Mir Damoon Mir, Chief Creative Officer and Founder, Zigma8
- Stewart Morrison, Managing Director, MENA, FirmDecisions
- Hossam Omar, Director of Brand and Marketing Communications, Etisalat
- Fahad Osman, Regional Director, Global Business Marketing, MENAT, TikTok
- Dewald du Plooy, Marketing Director MENA, Yum! Restaurants International
- Tahaab Rais, President - SLC and Regional Head of Strategy & Truth Central, FP7 McCann MENAT
- Kalika Tripathi, Head of Marketing MENA, Visa
- Nancy Villanueva, CEO, Iberia & Middle East, Interbrand
The jury will award a Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades as well as five Special Awards recognising specific areas of excellence, two of which are new for this year:
- The Long-Term Strategy Award (new) - for the best strategy designed to build a long-term brand platform, executed over a period of three years or more.
- The Pivot to Digital Award (new) - for the best example of a brand digitising its products or services.
- The Research Excellence Award - for the best use of research in the development of strategic ideas.
- The Brand Rebel Award- for the best example of a campaign departing from category norms.
- The Local Hero Award - for the best example of a challenger brand from the MENA region using smart marketing strategy to take on bigger competitors.
Chiara Manco, Commissioning Editor, Case Studies, WARC, says: "We are delighted to be working with such a distinguished panel to bring to the forefront the very best of the region's strategic thinking that is helping clients solve problems and providing a base for future growth."
The deadline to submit entries is 28 April. More information about the awards, including jury bios and how to enter is available on www.warc.com/awards/warc-prize-for-mena-strategy
