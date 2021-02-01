Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, February 1, 2021
Monday, 1 February 2021, 15:37 HKT/SGT
Source: Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited
Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited Announces Shareholder Approval for Change of Company Name
Focuses on Longevity Science Development
Contributing to Human Health

HONG KONG, Feb 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited (together with its subsidiaries, "the Group"; stock code: 0767.HK) is pleased to announce that the resolution of changing company name has been passed at its special general meeting. Subject to the approval of the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda, its company name will be changed to "Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited".

The Group believes that the new company name would better represent its business development in longevity science, and at the same time more accurately reflect its future principal business, creating new corporate identity for the Group.

Mr. YAN Li, Chairman and Executive Director of Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited said "With aging population, longevity science industry is expected to embrace flourishing opportunities in the future. As a research and development (R&D) transformation platform in longevity science, the Group strives to capture the opportunities in the rapidly expanding market and accomplish the vision of 'helping people live longer and healthier lives' through adopting a new longevity management scheme. Capitalising on its longevity biological products, cell and gene therapy, as well as scientific technology such as advanced medical tests and longevity management, we target to make contributions to human health. The new company name not only demonstrates the Group's determination in developing longevity science, it also marks a new milestone for the Group. We will establish a whole industrial chain platform for longevity biological products NMN (Nicotinamide mononucleotide), and will also launch more products in different channels globally, in order to expand the Group's market share in longevity biological product sector and create long-term returns for our shareholders."

About Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited
Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited (0767.HK) is principally engaged in longevity science, money lending, securities investment and investment advisory business. Leveraging the management's expertise and technologies in the biotechnology industry, the Group seeks to enter domestic longevity science medical industry in recent years, with a view to achieving the vision of "helping people live longer and healthier lives" via its new longevity management scheme. Capitalising on its longevity science technology namely longevity biological products, cell and gene therapy, as well as advanced medical technology, the Group makes contributions to human health, thereby building a good reputation.

For more information, please visit: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/asiapacificsilkroad/




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

