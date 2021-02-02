Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 10:54 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Operations Get Underway at MHI Vestas Japan Co., Ltd.

TOKYO, Feb 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Operations got underway has at MHI Vestas Japan Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas) of Denmark newly established to strengthen the two partners' collaboration in the field of renewable energies, mainly wind turbines. The new JV will take charge of marketing onshore and offshore wind turbines in Japan. It stands to benefit from the relationships of trust MHI Group has built with numerous customers through its power systems business, combined with Vestas's robust track record in wind turbine deliveries.




MHI Vestas Japan's head office is located in Chiyoda-ku, in central Tokyo. Masato Yamada, former Asia Pacific Regional Manager of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, will serve as CEO. Shareholding ratios in the new JV are MHI 70% and Vestas 30%.

In the wake of the Paris Agreement, global warming and climate change have become universally acknowledged issues that critically impact all humanity, ushering in a period calling for vast social changes. Against this backdrop, the global market for wind energy systems is expected to double over the next 10 years(1). In Asia, which accounts for half of that demand, a cumulative mean growth rate of near 10% is projected, excluding China.

The Japanese Government too is calling for offshore wind energy to become a major source of power as the country pursues maximum use of renewable energies toward realizing a decarbonized society by 2050. On December 15, 2020, at a Public-private council with representatives from the private sector tasked with strengthening Japan's offshore wind power industry, the government and industry agreed on the following targets in their vision for the offshore wind power industry: 10 gigawatts by 2030, and between 30 and 45 gigawatts by 2040. As these figures indicate, significant growth in this industry is anticipated.

With establishment of MHI Vestas Japan, MHI and Vestas look to build further on the technologies, experience and trust established through the operations of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind. In addition to helping expand use of onshore and offshore wind power, the new JV will integrate the superior technological capabilities and abundant experience of its two parent partners, thereby accelerating global-scale initiatives toward decarbonization.

(1) Source: Wood Mackenzie Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update: Q4 2020



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Jan 27, 2021 16:46 HKT/SGT
MHI Invests in Infinium, an Electrofuels Solution Provider, to Accelerate Efforts to Decarbonize the Transportation Sector
Jan 27, 2021 16:37 HKT/SGT
MHI-MS Names next-generation deck cranes "S Series"
Jan 26, 2021 09:13 HKT/SGT
MHIEC Receives Order from Kagoshima City to Refurbish Hokubu Waste-to-Energy Plant
Jan 22, 2021 21:23 HKT/SGT
Shell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Vattenfall and Warme Hamburg sign Letter of Intent for 100MW Hydrogen Project in Hamburg
Jan 22, 2021 08:04 HKT/SGT
Low Carbon on Cement Possible with CCS
Jan 21, 2021 16:38 HKT/SGT
MHIET Conducts Combustion Test for Hydrogen Engine with Pure Hydrogen
Jan 7, 2021 14:20 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Receives 2020 "Agency for Natural Resources and Energy Commissioner's Award" for MSV2 Series of High-efficiency, Air-cooled Heat Pump Chillers
Dec 11, 2020 08:15 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Participating in "Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships": Organization for Planning State-of-the-Art Ships
Dec 2, 2020 16:16 HKT/SGT
MHIEC Receives Order to Construct Waste-to-Energy Plant with Capacity of 230 tonnes per day in Kamisu City of Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan
Dec 2, 2020 08:44 HKT/SGT
MHI-AC&R to Add 80HP Model to Lineup of "C-puzzle" Refrigeration Condensing Units that Use Natural Refrigerant (CO2)
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       