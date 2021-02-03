Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 12:06 HKT/SGT
Share:
Haitong International Initiates an "Outperform" Research Report for Redsun Properties with Target Price at HK$3.39
Dual-Driven Synergic in Residential and Commercial Properties

HONG KONG, Feb 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Redsun Properties Group Limited ("Redsun Properties", or the "Group", stock code: 1996) a leading comprehensive property developer in Mainland China has been given an "Outperform" initiate research report by Haitong International, with a target price of HK$3.39 backed by its dual-driven synergic in residential and commercial properties.

Redsun Properties is a comprehensive property enterprise with an established presence in the Yangtze River Delta region and keenness on national expansion. It has experience in both of commercial property development/operation and residential property development, thus it geared up its strategic cooperation in acquiring land with proven efficacy, coupled with the dual-driven strategy, commercial/residential linkage, and improved quality and efficacy enhancement in operation.

76% of Redsun Properties' total landbank is located in 2nd-tier cities and 73% is located in the Yangtze River Delta region, with 55% in Jiangsu province. Haitong International thinks the Group has built good brand recognition in Jiangsu; this could also help it to obtain quality lands in this region. Although Redsun Properties' contracted sales grew fast in past years, it maintains a good balance between financial health and business growth. Haitong International believes the Group could reduce its asset liability ratio under 70% in 2021 and going forward.

About Redsun Properties Group Limited ("Redsun Properties") (stock code: 1996)
Redsun Properties Group Limited ("Redsun Properties" or "The Group") is a leading comprehensive developer in China, focusing on the development of residential properties and the development, operation and management of commercial and comprehensive properties. The Group has established a steady regional leading position in Jiangsu Province by taking root in Nanjing, Jiangsu and Yangtze River Delta. Since the incorporation of Nanjing Redsun in 1999, Redsun Properties has worked in the sector of property development and sales for 20 years, established the Hong Yang brand and received widespread recognition for the development capacity and industry position.

While developing residential properties, Redsun Properties also operates commercial complexes covering shopping malls, amusement parks and community centers, hotels and office buildings. Most of the commercial property buildings are adjacent to the Group's residential property projects, providing ancillary services for the residents and also increasing the value of the Group's residential property projects.

Redsun Properties is a constituent of the MSCI China Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Index and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index.





Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Haitong International Initiates an "Outperform" Research Report for Redsun Properties with Target Price at HK$3.39  
Feb 3, 2021 12:06 HKT/SGT
Order Received for Philippines/29MW Binary Power Generation Project at EDC's Palayan Geothermal Power Plant  
Feb 3, 2021 10:47 HKT/SGT
Two Immigrants, One Unique Plan For A Biopharma   
Feb 3, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
BitDeer.com Rings In Year of the Bull Spring Festival Promotional Offers  
Feb 2, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
Montieth & Company and SPRG launch new PR agency in HK: Montieth SPRG  
Feb 2, 2021 15:50 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Third-Quarter Financial  
Feb 2, 2021 14:40 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO's Ambitious New Eco Targets Validated by Science-Based Targets Initiative  
Feb 2, 2021 13:18 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Enters a Strategic Partnership with Cocoricos, A Provider of a DeFi Platform to Enhance Convenience for Staking Users  
Feb 2, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
Lasting Antiviral Effect against Covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) by TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA  
Feb 2, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Operations Get Underway at MHI Vestas Japan Co., Ltd.  
Feb 2, 2021 10:54 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
World Cloud Show - Vietnam
21   February
Virtual
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
World AI Show
4   March
Virtual, Jakarta Indonesia
World CX Summit
11   March
Virtual, Asia
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       