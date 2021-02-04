Thursday, 4 February 2021, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd Tiger Brokers To Be The One-Stop Online Trading Solution For Investors; Adds Two New Trading Services - Tiger Brokers introduced two new services on their online trading platform - Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs) and selected US-listed over the counter (OTC) stocks

- Tiger Brokers currently offers multi-currency trading such as USD, CNH, HKD, SGD, NZD and AUD - New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), the Singapore Exchange (SGX), and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

SINGAPORE, Feb 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Xiaomi-backed online trading platform Tiger Brokers Singapore today announced the launch of two new services on their platform - Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs), and US-listed over the counter (OTC) stocks, designed to help seasoned investors looking for a full suite of investment options to diversify their portfolios. These services allow Singapore-based users of the Tiger Trade platform look for short-term trades and selected US-listed over the counter (OTC) stocks where securities are traded for companies not listed on the main exchanges in the US, such as LVMH-MOET Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF), Softbank Group (SFTBY) and Bitcoin investment trust (GBTC).







The US OTC stocks service is now available on Tiger Brokers' platform, and DLC by the end of February.



Eng Thiam Choon, CEO of Tiger Brokers shared, "We want to be a one-stop solution for our investors as we embrace more and more investment alternatives on our Tiger Trade platform. We have been seeing an increase of requests from our users to add DLCs and OTC services, especially in Q4 last year due to investors' growing demands for differential investment instruments. It is important that we have a diversified list of product offerings to provide investors more opportunities and options when it comes to online trading."



The new services add on to the investment products available to Tiger Trade users, beyond the six global exchanges - New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), Singapore Exchange (SGX), and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Other services include Tiger Brokers' new product - Fund Mall, a one-stop-shop for investing in global mutual funds that allows investors access to more than 100 renowned funds, Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, and Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs).



Tiger Brokers recently also announced four new strategic partnerships that will strengthen the online trading platform by providing up to date financial information. The four new partners are - financial technology provider, Iress, one of the largest and most active online trading communities, TradingView, Global financial market data and infrastructure provider, Refinitiv; and Asia's leading Financial Group, DBS for their Direct Debit Authentication fast deposit function that allows instant transfer for DBS clients on top of the current FAST transfer options available to Singapore banks and telegraphic transfer. Trade settlements can be done in various currencies on the trading app - USD, CNH, HKD, SGD, NZD and AUD, reducing extra charges incurred by currency fluctuations when trading on the various exchange platforms. Tiger Brokers looks to add more variations of currencies on their platform, further expanding the trading options for investors.



"Tiger Brokers aims to continue adding more products to the platform while strengthening its technology to empower a new generation of investors, enabling them to make judiciously executed trade regardless of market conditions," added Thiam Choon.



Tiger Brokers is backed by US-based brokerage Interactive Brokers, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi and Wall Street investment guru Jim Rogers. The online trading platform currently has over 1 million customers worldwide, with a total trading volume of more than US$62.8 billion as of Q3 2020.



The Tiger Trade mobile application is available for download on Apple App store and Google Play store.

- Apple App store: https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/id1023600494

- Google Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tigerbrokers.stock





About Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd.



Tiger Brokers Singapore Pte Ltd (Tiger Brokers Singapore) is a brokerage firm operating with a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its trading platform, Tiger Trade, offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates. The company launched the mobile version of Tiger Trade in February 2020 - accessible on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store - offering mobile-savvy generation of retail investors similar trading opportunities as their online users, such as Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, and Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs) on their mobile phones. Both online and mobile app allow users to invest across multiple asset classes traded on the Australian, US, Hong Kong, China and Singapore stock markets such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).



Tiger Brokers Singapore is the Singapore entity of UP Fintech Holding Limited, known as "Tiger Brokers" in Asia, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers became #1 in the U.S. equity trading by volume among trading platforms catered to Global Chinese investors in less than two years. Tiger Brokers was awarded "2017 Fintech 250" by CB Insights and shortlisted for "China Leading Fintech 50" for two years in a row by KPMG China. The company was listed on NASDAQ under "TIGR" in 2019 and has offices in China, United States, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Tiger Brokers has over 1 million customers worldwide currently, with a total trading volume of more than US$62.8 billion in Q3 2020. The company is backed by well-known investors such as Xiaomi, as well as investment guru Jim Rogers. For more information, please visit https://www.tigerbrokers.com.sg.



For media enquiries, please contact:

PRecious Communications for Tiger Brokers (Singapore)

Email: [email protected]



This article has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Any views shared with Prospective Clients ("Prospects") are suggestive in nature and on a sample basis only. This may also be predicated on assumptions that are made by Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd about the Prospects' investment objectives and risk profile. Our suggestive and sample views extended to Prospects are not to be considered as recommendations made by the Company. Suggestions provided are also based on information that may be shared by the Prospects, the accuracy and comprehensiveness of which Tiger Brokers in not in a position to verify.



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd (herein "Tiger Brokers") may, to the extent permitted by law, participate or invest in other transactions with the issuer of the products referred to herein, perform services or solicit business from such issuers, and/or have a position or effect transactions in the securities or options thereof. The information herein is for recipient's information only and not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy. Any date or price information is indicative only and may be changed without prior notice. All opinions expressed and facts referred to herein are subject to change without notice. The information herein was obtained and derived from sources that we believe are reliable, but while reasonable care has been taken to ensure that stated facts are accurate and opinions are fair and reasonable, Tiger Brokers does not represent that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. The information expressed herein is current and does not constitute an offer, recommendation or solicitation, nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future stock performance. Investment involves risk. The price of investment instruments can and do fluctuate, and any individual instrument may experience upward or downward movements, and under certain circumstances may even become valueless. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. In preparing this information, we did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any person or affiliated companies. Before making an investment decision, you should speak to a financial adviser to consider whether this information is appropriate to your needs, objectives and circumstances. Tiger Brokers assumes no fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences financial or otherwise arising from trading in securities if opinions and information in this document may be relied upon.







