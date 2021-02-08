Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, February 8, 2021
Monday, 8 February 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Invests in AMI Automation

TOKYO, Feb 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TOKYO:4004) has acquired 50% ownership in AMI Automation, headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, effective on 5th February 2021. AMI Automation provides fully integrated automation and control solutions to a wide range of industries. Showa Denko has an option to acquire the remaining 50% of AMI within 5 years.

AMI, through its Meltshop Solutions division, provides electrode regulation systems and EAF optimization services to improve operating efficiencies, while its Industrial Systems division is an automation and control solution provider for a wide range of industries around the world. AMI's electrode regulation systems are utilized to produce almost 90% of EAF steel in North America.

SDK has contributed to improve EAF steelmaking quality and efficiency by providing customized high quality graphite electrodes to customers around the world. In collaboration with the Meltshop Solutions division's EAF optimization services, we will improve graphite electrode performance and provide more solution-based services that improve EAF steelmaking efficiency, energy conservation, and greenhouse gas reduction. In addition, by utilizing AMI's Industrial Systems division's capabilities in our production process, SDK expects more efficient graphite electrode production. SDK's goal is to provide sustainable value to customers' business and strengthen the position as a global leader in the graphite electrode industry.

AMI Automation is a premier international automation and control solutions company providing innovative products and solutions for the automation of industrial processes. AMI's Meltshop Solutions division is a recognized innovator and world leader, with over 30 years dedicated to EAF optimization, using the latest automation and control technologies to make EAFs operate more efficiently. By applying AMI's automation and control technologies to SDK's wide range of business and production processes, including the graphite electrode business, this joint venture will benefit both companies and expand their global presence.

The Showa Denko Group's Vision is to make itself a "KOSEIHA Company" (a group of KOSEIHA Businesses that can maintain profitability and stability at high levels over a long period). The graphite electrode business is one of such KOSEIHA Businesses. SDK will continue taking various measures to achieve "Value in Use No. 1" for customers, to improve the customer experience, and to further increase competitiveness and profitability.

Outline of AMI Automation

Establishment: 1987
Head office: Monterrey, N.L. Mexico
Scope of business: Meltshop Solutions, Industrial Systems

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TOKYO:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving heavy industry to computers and electronics. Our Petrochemicals segment provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene; Chemicals provides high-performance gases and chemicals to semicon and other industries; Inorganics provides ceramic products: alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbons. Aluminum provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum; Electronics provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys; Advanced Battery Materials (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. Please visit us at www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

For further information, contact:
Showa Denko K.K., CSR & Corporate Communication Office, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235



