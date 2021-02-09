Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 09:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Motors
All-New MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER Is Ready to Ship to North America

TOKYO, Feb 9, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) rolled its first produced all-new OUTLANDER off the assembly line at Okazaki Plant in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company began its shipment to North America on February 8, and will make its global debut on February 17.




With more than four years of development, the all-new OUTLANDER encompasses the latest MITSUBISHI MOTORS' design, high-quality interior and rally inspired driving performance. The SUV will be available first in North America (the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico) and sequentially in other markets.

"The all-new OUTLANDER not only represents a new phase of MITSUBISHI MOTORS design, but with its premium features, the vehicle is set to be a game-changer," said John Signoriello, executive officer, responsible for global marketing and sales, MMC. "As its name suggests, the OUTLANDER has brought drivers and their families across the world on great adventures. Going into its fourth generation, we believe the all-new OUTLANDER will take our customers to even broader horizons."

The OUTLANDER is a crossover SUV which was also known as the AIRTREK launched in Japan in 2001. Since then, MMC has broadened its utility and performance. Globally, the total sales volume of the OUTLANDER series has reached 2.6 million units1.

1. Total sales volume includes gasoline, diesel and PHEV variants, and is based on MITSUBISHI MOTORS' internal sales data from 2001 to 2020.

World Premiere on Amazon Live

MITSUBISHI MOTORS and Amazon.com collaborate for the world premiere of the all-new OUTLANDER, and it will be unveiled on Amazon Live. The debut will take place on Tuesday, February 16 at 3pm PST/6pm EST (February 17 at 8am JST).

Go to the world premiere of the all-new OUTLANDER. www.amazon.com/MitsubishiOutlander

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Motors Links

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

Mitsubishi Motors
Jan 26, 2021 09:03 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Unveils Testing Footage of the All-New OUTLANDER
Dec 23, 2020 08:01 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Starts First Overseas Production of OUTLANDER PHEV in Thailand
Dec 11, 2020 08:04 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Provides First Tease of All-new OUTLANDER - Global Reveal of Vehicle to Follow in February 2021
Dec 7, 2020 17:57 HKT/SGT
Super Height Kei Wagons eK X space and eK space Win "K Car of the Year" at the 2020-2021 Car of the Year Japan
Dec 4, 2020 18:14 HKT/SGT
ECLIPSE CROSS PHEV and Gasoline Options Now Available In Japan
Dec 2, 2020 08:26 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS' OUTLANDER PHEV Debuts in Thailand to Offer a New Environmentally-Friendly Option
Nov 10, 2020 14:10 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Releases Full Specifications for the Restyled ECLIPSE CROSS - New Design and Drive Performance Lead the Changes
Nov 3, 2020 16:12 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS New Environmental Plan Seeks 40% CO2 Emissions Reduction and 50% Ratio of Electric Vehicles by 2030
Oct 29, 2020 08:03 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Starts Production of XPANDER in Malaysia
Oct 19, 2020 08:45 HKT/SGT
New ECLIPSE CROSS Reveals Radical New Styling and Expands Plug-In Hybrid Option
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       