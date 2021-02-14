Sunday, 14 February 2021, 00:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd Yutong Bus to serve FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Joining hands with Mowasalat (Karwa), Qatar's major transportation service provider, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. (Yutong Bus) to serve FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

ZHENGZHOU, China, Feb 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On 4 February 2021, the 17th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup(TM) officially kicked off in Qatar, with top football clubs from five continents gathered in Doha. Among them are UEFA Champions League winners FC Bayern Munchen and host country representatives Al-Duhail SC, with other teams including SE Palmeiras from Brazil, Ulsan Hyundai FC from the Korea Republic, Mexican team Tigres UANL and Egyptian side Al Ahly SC. They will present a feast of football for fans around the world.







Joining hands with Mowasalat (Karwa), Qatar's major transportation service provider, Yutong Bus will be devoted to serving FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020. Yutong Bus's star product ZK6122H9 will also provide full service to launch international events, bringing players a safe, comfortable and high-end event travel experience.



Professional Quality, Choice of Champions



Taking into consideration the special geographic conditions of Qatar, and to better serve the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020, Yutong Bus has specifically customized the buses. It has improved the air conditioning systems and vehicle heat-shielding performance to adapt to the local hot climate. Yutong also upgraded the vehicle sealing and chassis protection, etc., to guarantee the lasting operation of the vehicles in windy and sandy weather, and to ensure the sustainable operation.



What's worth mentioning is that Yutong Bus cooperated with Mowasalat (Karwa) on the vehicle design and made adjustments and optimizations with regard to driver protection, interior layout and color collocation. It then optimized the buses' design accordingly to satisfy the needs of clients.



Win-Win Cooperation brings 'Better Bus Better Life'



The order was placed by Mowasalat (Karwa), the Qatar public transport company. This marks the second cooperation between Yutong and Mowasalat (Karwa) after Yutong received an order of 1002 buses in November, 2020.



It is Yutong Bus's strong professional technical strength, high-quality products and services, and rich experience in operation assurance in the field of new energy buses, that won trust from its partner and guaranteed the second cooperation with Mowasalat (Karwa).



Yutong has always provided more than just buses, but opportunities for a Win-Win cooperation. The company has signed an agreement with Qatar to establish KD factory for electric buses in this country, to serve Qatar's environmentally friendly vehicle transformation strategy, enhance the supporting capabilities of the auto industry, drive the development of the auto industry cluster, and help optimize local transportation upgrades.



In retrospect of the year 2020, the passenger car industry faced severe challenges. Yet as an industry shepherd, Yutong Bus has made outstanding progress, including active deployment in emerging fields, such as hydrogen-fueled buses and autonomous driving; and continues to consolidate its leading advantages in the fields of traditional buses and electric buses.



Yutong Bus maintained a fast-growing global presence in 2020 including 760 units of buses delivered to Kazakhstan, 130 units to Mexico as the world's largest order of dual-powered trolleybus, 102 units to Norway and held the official opening of its spare parts centre in Lens, France. Those orders demonstrate the strong brand strength, but also reflect Yutong's industry responsibility to actively promote the recovery of global transportation.



Adhering to the brand concept of 'Better Bus, Better Life', Yutong Bus continues to broaden the road to internationalization, and hopes to gain greater world recognition and trust with the strength and reputation of its brand.



Media contact:

Hao Yanyan, PR Specialist, Yutong Bus

E: [email protected] , U: https://en.yutong.com/



