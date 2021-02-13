Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, February 13, 2021
Saturday, 13 February 2021, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Longhua District, Shenznen, China
Longhua District Carries out Future City Scenes Experiment
All-round Future City Scenes Experiment Launched to Foresee the Future in Longhua

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Feb 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On the morning of February 4, a press conference themed 'Foreseeing the Future in Longhua, Shenzhen' was held in Shenzhen Citizen Center. Longhua District will launch an all-round future city scenes experiment, make every effort to build a future city development experimental field and ideal society showcase window, and take the lead in exploring the system and path to adapt to the future development of high-density urban areas.

This year is the opening year of the 14th Five-Year Plan. With the new starting point, Longhua District is launching the all-round future city scene experiment, another important innovation building Shenzhen into a socialism pilot demonstration area and global benchmark city.

Longhua District will promote the application and integration of future city scenes in a comprehensive and systematic manner based on the following five strategic positionings: Firstly, it will focus on the positioning of a leading area with high-quality development and build a new scene of digital economic empowerment; Secondly, it will focus on the positioning of a law-based demonstration city and building a scene of advanced grassroots rule of law; Thirdly, it will focus on the positioning of an urban civilization model and build a new scene of digital culture and innovation; Fourthly, it will focus on the positioning of a benchmark for people's livelihood and happiness and build a new scene of intelligent public service; Fifthly, it will focus on the positioning of a pioneer for sustainable development and build a new scene of integration of "ecology, production and living". Li Junqi, chairman of Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd, a listed company located in Longhua District, said, "Longhua is our birthplace, and we will continue to lead innovation in Longhua."

Longhua District has announced the global launch of its eight themed clusters of application scenes for the experimental scenes of the future city: the overall "smart" governance scene of the North Station International Business District, the public life scene of the Heron Lake Central City, the future industrial innovation scene of the Jiulongshan Digital City, the future ecological scene of the Guanlan River Basin, the future traffic scene of Longhua Avenue, the digital fashion scene in the Dalang Fashion Town, the talent service scene in the Talent District, and the digital culture scene in the Guanlan Culture Town.

Lei Weihua, Chief Executive of Longhua District, indicated that Longhua will carry out the all-round future city scene experiment with stronger confidence and greater determination, and also sincerely invite all entrepreneurs and friends to actively participate in and make contributions to the building of the "twin districts" and the implementation of comprehensive reform pilot in Shenzhen.

Media contact:
Longhua District People's Government
Email: [email protected]
From: www.szlhq.gov.cn/ydmh/xxgk/xwzx_138039/gzdt_138040/content/post_8538875.html

SOURCE: Longhua District People's Government



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Construct, Engineering, Artificial Intel [AI], Local Business, Government, Automation [IoT]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Longhua District Carries out Future City Scenes Experiment  
Feb 13, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Saudi Arabia set to become the next cloud computing hub as major leaders share their vision at World Cloud Show - KSA  
Feb 12, 2021 19:26 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Outlines 2021 Motorsports Activities  
Feb 12, 2021 16:16 HKT/SGT
Czech Hydrometeorological Institute puts NEC SX-Aurora TSUBASA supercomputer into operation  
Feb 12, 2021 13:36 HKT/SGT
JCB and Keychain Create Blockchain-based Micropayment Solution for IoT  
Feb 12, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
Apollomics, Inc. Licenses a Targeted, Active Checkpoint Control Immunotherapy for Greater China and South Africa  
Feb 12, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
Star-studded lineup for Youth With You Season3, Dance Mentor LISA returns  
Feb 12, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Revises Forecast of Consolidated Performance, and to Record Impairment Losses (Extraordinary Losses)  
Feb 12, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
Elastomers develop stronger bonds of attachment  
Feb 12, 2021 01:00 HKT/SGT
Novamind Announces Strategic Investment in Bionomics to Support PTSD Clinical Trial  
Feb 11, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Cloud Show - Vietnam
21   February
Virtual
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
World AI Show
4   March
Virtual, Jakarta Indonesia
World CX Summit
11   March
Virtual, Asia
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       