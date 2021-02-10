Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 14:20 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI Thermal Systems Demonstrates the Potential to Remove and Inactivate the Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) through Proprietary Air Purification Technology Research Conducted in Partnership with Satoshi Omura Memorial Institute of Kitasato University



- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems has confirmed that its latest technology can inactivate viruses through enzyme-urea formulation and irradiation of UV-C LED against microbes.

- Further research will focus on efficacy in removing and inactivating airborne SARS-CoV-2

- Research Conducted in Partnership with Satoshi Omura Memorial Institute of Kitasato University

TOKYO, Feb 10, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems) a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) Group, has confirmed its latest technology has the ability to remove and inactivate the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) by enzyme-urea formulation processing technology or irradiation by UV-C LED (ultraviolet-C light-emitting diode). Holding the potential to remove and inactivate airborne viruses with a unique air filer trapping innovation.



The results show the ability to control the novel coronavirus by air purification marking a significant step towards MHI Thermal Systems tackling the worldwide pandemic with its expert technology. Tests also confirm efficacy in removing and inactivating traces of the coronavirus through commissioned research from the Satoshi Omura Memorial Institute of Kitasato University, led by Professor Kazauhiko Katayama. MHI Thermal Systems will continue the commissioned research to validate the effectiveness of its latest developments further, before launching to its worldwide markets.



Background



As of February 10, 2021, the number of SARS-CoV-2 cases in Japan exceeds 400,000. The country, like much of the world, is currently facing its third wave of infections. To tackle the worldwide pandemic, MHI Thermal Systems has undertaken research on removing and inactivating the airborne virus from in its room air-conditioning systems to help curb indoor contaminations. Given the social urgency of the matter, the Company is conducting research with experts from the Satoshi Omura Memorial Institute of Kitasato University.



Overview



MHI Thermal Systems enzyme-urea formulation has properties that fight bacteria, viruses and allergens, with validated efficacy against viruses such as influenza and polio. Under joint research with Kitasato University using tens of thousands of SARS-CoV-2 particles. Results confirm that almost all cells completely inactivate with the virus inactivation agent (urea and enzyme) contained in the MHI dust-collecting air filter. The tests further indicate that viral particles reduce almost entirely with an average inactivation rate of 60-minutes.



The UV-C LED has proven effectiveness against microbial contamination. To verify claims, scientists spread liquid holding tens of thousands of SARS-CoV-2 particles on a resin plate under a UV-C LED light. While performing the experiments in an airtight device for increased accuracy and control of the testing surface. The results confirm a high efficacy of inactivation and the ability to inactivate a significant percentage of the virus.



Having now confirmed the efficiency of its technology against the novel coronavirus, going forward MHI Thermal Systems will continue its collaboration with Professor Katayamas research group. The partnership will work to increase the effectiveness and evidence towards MHI Thermal System products removing and inactivating airborne viruses.



In the years ahead, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to make social contributions through the ongoing development of technologies to fight bacteria and viruses, both during the current COVID pandemic and in the coming post-COVID era.







