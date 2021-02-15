Monday, 15 February 2021, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: ALG Health ALG Health Receives NIOSH Surgical Rating on Three Of Its American Made N95 Respirators Per the CDC, NIOSH, and National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory Certified Equipment List, ALG Health is one of only three companies who manufacture their own mask that hold this rating.

BRYAN, OH, Feb 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - ALG Health announced today that it received National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Surgical N95 approval for three of its Made in the U.S.A. Patriot Masks. The approvals are for the ALG Health Foldable N95 Respirator and both sizes of their Molded N95 Respirators. The surgical ratings state these products are approved and cleared for use in Healthcare settings under Food & Drug Administration (FDA)/NIOSH MOU 225-18-006 regulations. ALG Health first received NIOSH N95 ratings on all their Filtering Facepiece Respirators (FFR) in November 2020, meeting the OSHA and CDC product and manufacturing standards.



"Acquiring this next level approval for the N95 surgical rating is extremely exciting for us," said Adam Harmon, President and CEO of ALG Health. "The largest segment we work with are those in the Healthcare industry, these credentials will give them the comfort level they deserve to know they are wearing a quality mask, that will help protect them while saving lives."



The process to become (NIOSH) approved includes both a documentation and facility review to ensure that the product and the manufacturing process meet the given requirements. Not only must the product filter particulates at or above 95%, but the manufacturing and quality assurance procedures must also qualify. "The entire (NIOSH) organization has been great to work with during this time," Harmon noted, "even during this pandemic, they prioritized getting American manufacturers through the process as efficiently as possible."



Not only is ALG Health providing protection to those that wear their masks, but they are also improving those lives of the American workforce. ALG is now employing approximately 150 local workers at their two manufacturing facilities in Northwest Ohio. The company operates a 100,000 sq ft facility in Bryan, Ohio, and a smaller 10,000 sq ft facility in Defiance, Ohio.



ALG Health is also in the process of expanding its distribution network. "We are looking for reputable distributors in the Healthcare, Government, and industrial/commercial segments," said Brian Feeney, VP of Sales and Marketing. "The demand for our high-quality American made products has been outstanding and we expect with the new surgical rating it will increase greatly. Finding the right distributor partners is paramount, as it is the ALG Health brand they will be representing."



About NIOSH

The Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 external icon established (NIOSH) as a research agency focused on the study of worker safety and health, and empowering employers and workers to create safe and healthy workplaces. (NIOSH) is part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It has the mandate to assure "every man and woman in the Nation safe and healthful working conditions and to preserve our human resources." (NIOSH) has more than 1,300 employees from a diverse set of fields including epidemiology, medicine, nursing, industrial hygiene, safety, psychology, chemistry, statistics, economics, and many branches of engineering. Visit https://www.osha.gov.



About ALG Health

ALG Health is a 2020 division of the parent company, Axis LED Group, a manufacturer of commercial and governmental LED lighting. Using its manufacturing expertise, ALG Health produces personal protective equipment, including disposable surgical masks and medical-grade respirators. Having previously received (NIOSH) approval and now the (NIOSH) Surgical rating, the company is concentrating on servicing the medical community, first responders, military, manufacturing and humanitarian efforts. Visit https://www.alg-health.com.



Media Contact:

Brian C. Feeney

ALG Health

+1-877-798-6275

[email protected]









