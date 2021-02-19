Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 19, 2021
Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 14:08 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Turboden of Italy Receives First Order for Binary Cycle Power Generation Equipment for Natural Gas Pipeline GCS in Egypt
GCS Electrification Will Bring Economic Benefits and Help Achieve Decarbonization

- New equipment will generate 28MW of power, to drive an electric compressor through effective use of waste heat from gas turbines
- System will save over 65 million cubic meters of natural gas per year, cut CO2 emissions by 120 tpy, and boost compression capacity by 25%

TOKYO, Feb 16, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Turboden S.p.A., a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) based in Lombardy, Italy, has received an order for two sets of 14-megawatt (MW) binary cycle power generation equipment to be installed in a gas compression system (GCS) that drives the gas turbines supporting compression of natural gas in a pipeline located in Dahshour, Egypt. The equipment utilizes Turboden's proprietary ORC (Organic Rankine Cycle) system(Note) making effective use of the gas turbines' waste heat.

In the system being newly installed by Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. (GASCO), the binary cycle power generation equipment will generate 28MW of power using the waste heat from four existing gas turbines and a gas turbine to be newly supplied by Siemens Energy of Germany. The new configuration will improve the GCS's compressed gas capacity and overall efficiency, thereby helping to reduce CO2 emissions. In addition to creating 192 gigawatts (GW) of power per annum and using it to drive the electrical compressor, the configuration will conserve the more than 65 million cubic meters (m3) of natural gas per year that has been used until now. It will also enable a reduction of 120,000 tons per year (tpy) of CO2 equivalent to a CO2 absorption volume corresponding to a forested area 6 times the size of Manhattan.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is carrying out a five-year decarbonization program focused on modernizing equipment and achieving greater energy efficiency, and under this program the EBRD will increase investments into projects that drive economic progress based on green, low-carbon and renewable energies. The EBRD believes the project in Dahshour has great potential to help achieve a low-carbon society in Egypt and boost its economy, and it has already arranged to fund the project as part of its decarbonization program.

Going forward, MHI, as a global corporation pursuing the provision of a broad spectrum of high-efficiency power generation and energy systems, will work closely with Turboden to contribute through expanding adoption of binary cycle power generation equipment to a sustainable energy mix on a global scale.

The key component of Turboden's binary cycle power generation equipment is an ORC (Organic Rankine Cycle) turbine that uses low-boiling-point organic matter (fluorocarbon, hydrocarbon, etc.) as the boiling medium. The generation system can use relatively low-temperature heat sources such as biomass, factory waste heat and geothermal energy. This equipment can generate up to 40MW of power and can be easily installed outside fuel-producing regions or at inland, desert or island locations lacking water resources. Power can be generated stably, without interference from weather factors.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Feb 10, 2021 14:33 HKT/SGT
MHI Invests in C-Zero, a U.S. Hard Tech Startup, to Accelerate Efforts to Produce Clean Hydrogen from Natural Gas
Feb 10, 2021 14:20 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Demonstrates the Potential to Remove and Inactivate the Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) through Proprietary Air Purification Technology
Feb 3, 2021 10:47 HKT/SGT
Order Received for Philippines/29MW Binary Power Generation Project at EDC's Palayan Geothermal Power Plant
Feb 2, 2021 10:54 HKT/SGT
Operations Get Underway at MHI Vestas Japan Co., Ltd.
Jan 27, 2021 16:46 HKT/SGT
MHI Invests in Infinium, an Electrofuels Solution Provider, to Accelerate Efforts to Decarbonize the Transportation Sector
Jan 27, 2021 16:37 HKT/SGT
MHI-MS Names next-generation deck cranes "S Series"
Jan 26, 2021 09:13 HKT/SGT
MHIEC Receives Order from Kagoshima City to Refurbish Hokubu Waste-to-Energy Plant
Jan 22, 2021 21:23 HKT/SGT
Shell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Vattenfall and Warme Hamburg sign Letter of Intent for 100MW Hydrogen Project in Hamburg
Jan 22, 2021 08:04 HKT/SGT
Low Carbon on Cement Possible with CCS
Jan 21, 2021 16:38 HKT/SGT
MHIET Conducts Combustion Test for Hydrogen Engine with Pure Hydrogen
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       