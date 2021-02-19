Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 19, 2021
Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Motors
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Launches the Refreshed PAJERO SPORT in Indonesia

TOKYO, Feb 17, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) continues to expand its product portfolio by launching the refreshed PAJERO SPORT1 mid-size SUV in Indonesia. Inheriting the PAJERO series' off-road capability, reliability and durability, the PAJERO SPORT fuses elegance and comfort. The latest model is designed with a more refined, powerful exterior and high-quality interior, as well as newly adopted features such as 8-inch color LCD meter and Power Tailgate that allows users to open and close the tailgate with a smartphone.




"Indonesia is one of the most important markets in ASEAN, our core business region, and we reached the milestone of 50 years of business in the country last year with the support of the government, stakeholders, and many customers," said Yoichiro Yatabe, co-chief operating officer of MMC. "With the redesigned PAJERO SPORT, which has been updated with advanced features and a high-quality, comfortable interior that answer the needs of customers, we hope to further strengthen our presence in the market."

The new PAJERO SPORT is an updated version of the series' third generation model which was launched in 2015. Cumulative global sales volume of the third generation model has reached 348,000 units as of January 2021, with cumulative sales of approximately 89,000 units2 in Indonesia. The new PAJERO SPORT will be built in Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia's facility in Bekasi, Indonesia.

1. Sold as MONTERO SPORT in some markets
2. Cumulative sales volume of the current PAJERO SPORT in Indonesia based on MITSUBISHI MOTORS' internal sales data from January 2016 to January 2021

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Motors Links

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

Mitsubishi Motors
Feb 18, 2021 15:47 HKT/SGT
OUTLANDER PHEV Became Europe's Best-selling Plug-in Hybrid SUV in 2020
Feb 17, 2021 08:17 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS: World Premiere of the All-New OUTLANDER
Feb 9, 2021 09:01 HKT/SGT
All-New MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER Is Ready to Ship to North America
Jan 26, 2021 09:03 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Unveils Testing Footage of the All-New OUTLANDER
Dec 23, 2020 08:01 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Starts First Overseas Production of OUTLANDER PHEV in Thailand
Dec 11, 2020 08:04 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Provides First Tease of All-new OUTLANDER - Global Reveal of Vehicle to Follow in February 2021
Dec 7, 2020 17:57 HKT/SGT
Super Height Kei Wagons eK X space and eK space Win "K Car of the Year" at the 2020-2021 Car of the Year Japan
Dec 4, 2020 18:14 HKT/SGT
ECLIPSE CROSS PHEV and Gasoline Options Now Available In Japan
Dec 2, 2020 08:26 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS' OUTLANDER PHEV Debuts in Thailand to Offer a New Environmentally-Friendly Option
Nov 10, 2020 14:10 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Releases Full Specifications for the Restyled ECLIPSE CROSS - New Design and Drive Performance Lead the Changes
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       