Source: Mitsubishi Motors MITSUBISHI MOTORS Started Operation of a Rooftop Solar Power System at Its Laemchabang Factory in Thailand

TOKYO, Feb 19, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) started operation of a 5-megawatt (MW(1)) capacity rooftop solar power system at the Laemchabang Factory of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MMTh), a production and sales company in Thailand.







Combined this solar power system with the 2-MW capacity system, which is scheduled to be implemented in the near future, MMTh expects to reduce CO2 emissions from production activities by more than 6,100 tons per year. MMTh aims to create an environment where automobiles can be produced cleanly with low carbon.



MMTh has car-production plants and an engine facility in Chonburi Province, and has become MMC's largest manufacturing center outside Japan.



In November 2020, MMC announced the New Environmental Plan, which sets out the direction and goals of its environmental efforts. Based on the Environmental Targets 2030(2), MMC is proceeding with efforts to achieve a 40-percent reduction in CO2 through its business activities compared to FY2014. As one of these, the Company is promoting the introduction of renewable energy in order to reduce CO2 emissions from production activities, and plans to introduce more utility-scale solar power systems at domestic and overseas manufacturing centers.



(1) 1MW=1,000kw

(2) Goals that clarify items to be tackled by 2030 in order to contribute to the realization of a society with zero CO2 emissions in 2050



About MITSUBISHI MOTORS



MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2019 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.







