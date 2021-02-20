Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, February 20, 2021
Friday, 19 February 2021, 16:05 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Motors
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Started Operation of a Rooftop Solar Power System at Its Laemchabang Factory in Thailand

TOKYO, Feb 19, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) started operation of a 5-megawatt (MW(1)) capacity rooftop solar power system at the Laemchabang Factory of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MMTh), a production and sales company in Thailand.




Combined this solar power system with the 2-MW capacity system, which is scheduled to be implemented in the near future, MMTh expects to reduce CO2 emissions from production activities by more than 6,100 tons per year. MMTh aims to create an environment where automobiles can be produced cleanly with low carbon.

MMTh has car-production plants and an engine facility in Chonburi Province, and has become MMC's largest manufacturing center outside Japan.

In November 2020, MMC announced the New Environmental Plan, which sets out the direction and goals of its environmental efforts. Based on the Environmental Targets 2030(2), MMC is proceeding with efforts to achieve a 40-percent reduction in CO2 through its business activities compared to FY2014. As one of these, the Company is promoting the introduction of renewable energy in order to reduce CO2 emissions from production activities, and plans to introduce more utility-scale solar power systems at domestic and overseas manufacturing centers.

(1) 1MW=1,000kw
(2) Goals that clarify items to be tackled by 2030 in order to contribute to the realization of a society with zero CO2 emissions in 2050

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2019 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Motors Links

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

Mitsubishi Motors
Feb 18, 2021 15:47 HKT/SGT
OUTLANDER PHEV Became Europe's Best-selling Plug-in Hybrid SUV in 2020
Feb 17, 2021 08:17 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS: World Premiere of the All-New OUTLANDER
Feb 17, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Launches the Refreshed PAJERO SPORT in Indonesia
Feb 9, 2021 09:01 HKT/SGT
All-New MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER Is Ready to Ship to North America
Jan 26, 2021 09:03 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Unveils Testing Footage of the All-New OUTLANDER
Dec 23, 2020 08:01 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Starts First Overseas Production of OUTLANDER PHEV in Thailand
Dec 11, 2020 08:04 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Provides First Tease of All-new OUTLANDER - Global Reveal of Vehicle to Follow in February 2021
Dec 7, 2020 17:57 HKT/SGT
Super Height Kei Wagons eK X space and eK space Win "K Car of the Year" at the 2020-2021 Car of the Year Japan
Dec 4, 2020 18:14 HKT/SGT
ECLIPSE CROSS PHEV and Gasoline Options Now Available In Japan
Dec 2, 2020 08:26 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS' OUTLANDER PHEV Debuts in Thailand to Offer a New Environmentally-Friendly Option
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       