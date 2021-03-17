Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 19:52 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: TDMall (Group) Limited The third TDMall in the world opened in Sydney, Australia

HONG KONG, Mar 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - TDMall (Group) Limited, a subsidiary of Tianda Pharmaceuticals Limited (listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 00455) has invested in the establishment of modern-style Chinese medicine clinic - TDMall, and grandly opened its third TDMall in the world, TDMall (Sydney), on 14 March in Macquarie Park, Sydney, Australia. TDMall is committed to bringing the unique benefits Chinese medicine to the people in Sydney's communities, in New South Wales and all over Australia by providing premium, accessible and comprehensive Chinese medicine health services, in order to fulfill its mission of helping people in different parts of the world with Chinese medicine!



Officiating guests at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Mr. John Alexander OAM, MP, Member for Bennelong, New South Wales(first left), Mr. Zhou Guangming, the Australian Chinese community celebrity (second left), Mr. Simon Zhou, City of Ryde Councilor (third left).



TDMall (Sydney)'s registered Chinese medicine practitioners give diagnosis to every individual in the free consultation activity to last until end of April.



A number of distinguished guests attended the opening ceremony of TDMall (Sydney), including Mr. John Alexander OAM, MP, Member for Bennelong, New South Wales, Mr. Simon Zhou, City of Ryde Councilor, and Australian Chinese community celebrities including Mr. Zhou Guangming.



TDMall (Sydney) is TDMall (Group)'s third Chinese medicine clinic in the world after its first clinic TDMall (Zhuhai) grandly opened on 2 May 2019 and second clinic TDMall (Hong Kong) opened in a gong-striking ceremony on 24 February 2020. TDMall (Sydney) focuses on Chinese internal medicine, Chinese medicine gynecology, Chinese medicine orthopedics & pain management, Chinese medicine cosmetology, Chinese medicine acupuncture, weight management, and cancer prevention & rehabilitation. As a proactive "giving back to the community" initiative, TDMall (Sydney) will conduct a free Chinese medicine consultation activity until the end of April to provide free consultation to 10 patients every week on their first visit to the clinic. Please make appointments by phone as the service is available on a first come, first served basis.



Mr. John Alexander OAM, MP, Member for Bennelong, New South Wales gave a speech behalf of the guests, saying he welcomed TDMall to Macquarie Park, Australia's premier innovation hub to offer Chinese medicine consultation and treatment services. He added that TDMall (Group)'s decision to choose Sydney for its third TDMall reflects the close bilateral relationship between Australia and Asia.



Mr. Fang Wenquan, Chairman of Tianda Pharmaceutical and Founder of TDMall, said that TDMall has achieved a domestic and foreign business layout following the opening of TDMall (Sydney). TDMall (Group) has taken 3 years opening one TDMall every year steadily and prudently to accomplish Step 1 of its "three-step" development plan. TDMall is ready to take Step 2, which includes the further expansion in the Greater Bay Area targeting Shenzhen, Guangzhou and other prefecture-level or county-level cities with the aim of opening more than 100 TDMall clinics in Guangdong province while exploring opportunities to expand to other domestic and foreign markets at the right time, as well as the construction of a Cloud technology-based Chinese medicine platform "TDMall on Cloud" to provide online AI-assisted remote diagnosis as an attempt to facilitate Chinese medicine services across country borders. TDMall will take Step 3 upon achieving Step 2, expanding the business across China and worldwide with the aim of opening more than 10,000 TDMall clinics. By integrating modern medical science with other innovative technologies, TDMall strives to become the leading Chinese medicine clinic brand, while continuing to promote the inheritance, innovation and development of Chinese medicine, as well as the use of Chinese medicine in managing people's health worldwide.



