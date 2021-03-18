Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 18, 2021
Thursday, 18 March 2021, 12:45 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Thailand Achieved Cumulative Production of Six Million Cars

TOKYO, Mar 18, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MMTh), a manufacturing and sales company of MITSUBISHI MOTROS CORPOLATION (MMC) in Thailand, has reached cumulative production of six million units.




Exporting vehicles to more than 120 countries throughout the world, MMTh has exported 4.4 million out of the six million units abroad. The milestone of six millionth was a TRITON one-ton pickup truck.

"Thailand is an important hub for us, and MMTh has become our largest export base in the ASEAN region with the support from the Royal Thai Government," said Takao Kato, chief executive officer of MMC. "MMTh produces popular TRITON, MIRAGE, and so on, and we have started production of OUTLANDER PHEV, a premium plug-in hybrid electric SUV with high performance but eco-friendly vehicle that attracts global attention, in the end of 2020. We are willing to offer even more attractive products to our customers."

MMC commenced operations in Thailand in 1961 and celebrates 60th anniversary this year. It reached the milestone of one million total units produced in 2003, two million in 2010, three million in 2013, four million in 2015, and five million in 2018.

MMTh will continue driving MMC's growth as a production and export hub in the critically important ASEAN region.

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2019 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
