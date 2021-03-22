Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 22, 2021
Sunday, 21 March 2021, 20:24 HKT/SGT
Share:
'Hi, Mom' Sees Global Release on March 19 to Salute Motherhood Worldwide

HONG KONG, Mar 21, 2021 (ACN Newswire) - On March 19, the Chinese cinema hit 'Hi, Mom' started screening in 17 countries and regions around the world, including the US, Canada, the UK, Spain, China's special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia.

Best known as a 'hilarious tear-jerker', 'Hi, Mom' is a time-travel comedy that tells the story of motherhood and family affection. According to information from Maoyan Entertainment, China's leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services, the film was directed and starred by hugely popular Chinese comedian Jia Ling. Since its premiere on the Chinese mainland during the Chinese New Year, the film has grossed RMB 5.3 billion (USD 814.3 million) at the box office, making it the second highest-grossing film of all time in the Chinese market, as well as one of the 100 highest-grossing titles in the world market.

Viewers who have watched the film say that what touches them most is how the film presents, in a happy, sincere way, the family affection of an ordinary person, something shared by all human beings. Many believe that 'Hi, Mom' is so emotionally stirring that it deserves to be a gift dedicated to all moms across the world.

A key opinion leader noted when speaking of 'Hi, Mom', "I think every story whether it's a science fiction story, or a contemporary drama, or something that took place in the 80s like 'Hi, Mom', or something that took place 2,000 years ago, it's all about people, and people relate to each other emotionally."


Latest Press Releases
How Bussr's AI-Based Technology Is Set to Reshape the World's Roads and Economies  
Mar 21, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Joy Spreader Announces 2020 Annual Results  
Mar 20, 2021 14:58 HKT/SGT
Ocumension Therapeutics (1477.HK) Announces 2020 Annual Results  
Mar 20, 2021 10:10 HKT/SGT
Jicheng Lyu: The Philanthropic Prophet  
Mar 20, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Enters Partnership with Unido, The First Enterprise-Grade Asset Management Platform Built on Polkadot  
Mar 19, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Signing of Agreement to Transfer Shares of MUL and HCC to MC  
Mar 19, 2021 16:07 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs Showcases Advanced Immunoassay and Immunobiology Services at Bio-Europe Spring 2021  
Mar 19, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Sheng Tai International Partners with IWG to open flexible workspace in Malaysia  
Mar 19, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Signing of Memorandum of Understanding regarding CCS Joint Study for Clean Fuel Ammonia Production in Indonesia  
Mar 19, 2021 15:39 HKT/SGT
Milestone Development Achieved in Clinical Trials and Commercialization, Hua Medicine's Dorzagliatin Readying for NDA Submission  
Mar 19, 2021 14:34 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       