

SINGAPORE, Mar 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Internationally acclaimed fan brand Vornado teams up with autistic artists and award-winning designer to create One-of-a-Kind artwork in celebration of World Autism Awareness Day. Vornado is giving back to society in a very special way to commemorate World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) this year. The brand, best known for its high-end air circulators and fans, has roped in four artists to create their own personal designs on its award-winning and internationally-acclaimed 660B air circulator. These one-of-a-kind custom-designed air circulators will go on auction on 22 March 2021. The auction is open to all members of the public and will close at 2359hrs, 30 March. All proceeds will be donated to St. Andrew's Autism Centre (SAAC). Mr CK Phua, spokesperson from Vornado said, "The pandemic has been especially tough on non-profit organisations like SAAC. Funding dries up, and these non-profits find themselves having to do more with less money. This project gives the autistic youth and adults a chance to express their creativity on a public platform while also raising funds to help SAAC continue its great work to help individuals with autism. It is the perfect way for us to contribute to WAAD." Popular award-winning fashion designer Josiah Chua will also come on board to design a piece. Josiah said, "I am delighted to be participating in this meaningful auction. It means a lot to me to be working with fellow local business owners to contribute back to our society." Designs on the four Vornado 660B are created and inspired by: Zhafran Bin Murat, 17, a student of St. Andrew's Autism School who especially loves drawing houses and cars.

Hiraoka Yoshihayato, 27, client of SAAC's Day Activity Centre is observant and loves connecting with nature and drawing leaves and flowers.

Narelle Olivia Phoon Rujun, 32, resident of St. Andrew's Adult Home (Sengkang) who loves art and craft and soft toys, especially teddy bears.

Josiah Chua, local award-winning fashion stylist, designer, and artist. SAAC is heartened by Vornado's efforts to embrace the autism cause, and support its services to the autism community by raising funds and awareness. It is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate in such an original and interactive way.



For more details on this charity auction, the public can check out Vornado Singapore's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. To view the specially designed air circulators and participate in the auction, visit https://vornadosg.com/pages/charity-auction. About Vornado Founded in 1945, Vornado produces the No. 1 air circulator in the United States. A Vornado uses powerful airflow to circulate all the air in the room. The air flows fast, cool and constant to create a cooling experience unlike any other. In 2018, Vornado launched its Energy Smart™ line. Energy Smart™ products feature impressive 10-year warranties and use 80% less energy. The 660 Large Air Circulator Model that the artists are designing is one of Vornado's bestsellers. It has won numerous awards around the world. Website: www.vornadosg.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sgvornado

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vornadosg/ About SAAC St. Andrew's Autism Centre (SAAC) is a non-profit organisation for the education, training, and care of persons with autism and their families. The centre is a service of St. Andrew's Mission Hospital, and its range of services support children and youths with autism during their school-going years, and into adulthood. SAAC also supports and equips families and caregivers of people with autism with knowledge and skills. It engages in community outreach and public education with the vision for an inclusive society. Website: https://www.saac.org.sg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sg.SAAC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saacsg/

About Josiah Chua Josiah Chua is a fashion stylist and fashion designer from Singapore. He completed a degree in fashion at LASALLE College of the Arts in Singapore and went on to complete a postgraduate fashion course at Bunka Gakuen University in Tokyo, Japan. He is the founder of his own eponymous fashion label and fashion director at Lifestyle Asia. Website: https://www.facebook.com/josiahchualabel/ About World Autism Awareness Day 2 April every year is designated as World Autism Awareness Day by the United Nations General Assembly to "highlight the need to improve the quality of life of those with autism so that they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society." In Singapore, partners from Autism Network Singapore, including SAAC come together every year to engage the community, deepen understanding and rally its support of persons on the autism spectrum and their families through its World Autism Awareness (Singapore) campaign that is usually month-long. Find out more about WAAD here: https://www.un.org/en/observances/autism-day/background Find out more about WAA(S) here: https://sgautism.org/world-autism-awareness-sg/ Press Contacts

