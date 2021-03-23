Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Corporation awarded 15-year contract to operate the Dubai's world class driverless metro in Dubai and tram networks

TOKYO, Mar 23, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHI-ENG) and KEOLIS S.A. are pleased to announce that they have formed a consortium (the Consortium) and signed a 15-year contract to operate and maintain Dubai's world class driverless metro in Dubai and tram networks with the Roads & Transport Authority of Dubai (RTA).

This Consortium combines MC and MHI-ENG's extensive knowledge of the Dubai's metro network with KEOLIS' experience in automated metro operations and trams with operations in 30 cities worldwide. The Consortium will work hand-in-hand with RTA to deliver its vision of world-class, smart and sustainable mobility for the city.

The contract covers15 years (9 base years and 6 renewable years). The Consortium will have a transition period and will start operating Dubai's metro and tram networks from September 8th, 2021.

The Dubai metro network is the longest fully driverless and automated metro network in the world. features two lines (including Route 2020) spanning a total of 90 kilometers. The metro system links metro stations with bus, taxi and water bus lines connecting major areas, such as Dubai International Airport and Burj Khalifa.

The city's catenary-free tram network opened in 2014. Spanning a total length of 10.6 km, it offers passengers a convenient and comfortable mode of transportation. The Dubai metro and Dubai tram are Incorporated within a wider, multimodal network offering comprehensive and accessible travel options, the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram are now considered essential to the country's daily transportation infrastructure.

MC has experience in international railway projects all over the world. The company co-built the Dubai Metro with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and has supplied it with 395 railway cars. Among the new railway projects that are being planned in the UAE are the extension of the Dubai Metro and construction of Automated People Mover systems for Airports. MC will continue to participate in transportation infrastructure projects and contribute to the UAE's economic development, helping to better the region's quality of life and address challenges like traffic congestion.


