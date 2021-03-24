Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Australian Beef Companies Fall Victims to the Australian Government's Political Crisis
The followings are comments by Scott Albert

China, Mar 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - In the past two years, Australian beef company has been one of the victims of the trade war due to acute worsening of trade relations between China and Australia. China previously stopped importing beef products from five Australian beef companies, four of which produces and exports beef products to China accounting for 35% of gross volume of export from Australia to China. In August 2020, due to prohibited antibiotic detected in beef products exported from Australia, the China Customs immediately suspended the beef products import from such beef company which is fifth beef company being suspended.

The Chinese market has always been an important market for Australian beef products. Statistics show that in 2019, the exports of Australian beef products to China valued AUD2.87 billion (approximately RMB 13.9 billion), accounting for 24% of total export of Australian beef products. In 2019, China's beef products import amount surpassed the United States by 17.04% of the world's total beef imports and became the world's largest beef importing country. In other words, Australian beef exporters will suffer heavy losses if putting the Chinese market aside, which is however seemingly inevitable in current situation.

Before June 2015, Australia has been China's largest beef products exporting country. In recent years, its market share in China has been declining. In recent years, it has been surpassed by Brazil and Argentina. In 2019, China retained its position as the largest importing country of Brazilian beef products. Uruguay in the meantime is also expanding its market share and has now surpassed Australia to become the fourth largest beef exporting country. According to Australian media statistics, in the first six months of 2020, the market share of Australian beef products in China has slumped by 15.8%.

According to the AMIC, the decline of beef products exports to China in 2020 was underestimated by Australia at the beginning; instead, Australia once expected to rely on other countries including Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and India to reduce its dependency on the Chinese market. However, according to a scholar of the University of Technology Sydney, these countries are not all among Australia's top ten trading partners, many of which have not even concluded a free trade agreement, and there is no other option to be selected to have the trade value closer to that of with China. The fact makes Australian beef exporters worried very much as Australian beef is likely to be ruled out from the Chinese market permanently and completely.

Actually, it is not difficult to see that the timing between Australia's beef products exports to China coming across a series of problems and the Australian government launching new coronavirus traceability investigation against China is highly coincided with each other. The Australian government's inappropriate remarks on China and the COVID-19 global public health crisis perhaps is the reason for the tension between China and Australia, thereout the Australian beef exporters have become innocent victims of this political crisis.

About the author:

Scott Albert, male, has been working as the editor of Expert feature news. His work reports cover economic, social, political and legal affairs. He has been well recognized and awarded many times in terms of professionalism. In recent years, being independently or in cooperation with partners, he has delivered a certain amount of public and internal reference reports, known as a senior specialist in Internet communication.

