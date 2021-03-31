Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 08:17 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI Concludes Contract for France-Japan Joint Research Project to Enhance the Functionality of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles for Mine Countermeasures
- Project Aimed at Developing Next-Generation Mine-Countermeasure Technology -

TOKYO, Mar 31, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has concluded a research and prototype production contract with Japan's Ministry of Defense for next-generation mine-countermeasure technology, a France-Japan joint research project being conducted based on agreement between defense authorities in the two countries.


OZZ-5, autonomous underwater mine countermeasure vehicle


The research and prototype manufacturing project aims to combine the low frequency synthetic aperture sonar (LF-SAS) mounted in MHI's OZZ-5 autonomous underwater mine countermeasure vehicle with the high frequency synthetic aperture sonar (HF-SAS) from France's Thales Group, and by enhancing the precision of the automatic detection and classification function, together with signal processing technology development, achieve synthetic aperture signal processing in real time.

This joint research project is being conducted based on a France-Japan strategic roadmap to "continue cooperation including producing a prototype using sophisticated mine detection technology and conducting sea trials." Testing will be conducted in Japan through 2024, followed by trials in France.

MHI, through this France-Japan joint technology development, will supply high-performance, high-quality products in a timely manner, and following government guidance, will take part in international cooperation in the rescue, transport, patrol, surveillance, and mine countermeasure sectors.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Metals & Mining
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mar 29, 2021 18:04 HKT/SGT
MHI Concludes Final Agreement on Transfer of Naval and Governmental Ships Business of Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding
Mar 29, 2021 16:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Minatomirai Industrial Museum Enhances Online Distribution Capabilities from April
Mar 25, 2021 15:27 HKT/SGT
MHIET Develops 2,000 kVA Diesel Generator, Highest Output in a Japanese-made Packaged System
Mar 23, 2021 17:28 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation awarded 15-year contract to operate the Dubai's world class driverless metro in Dubai and tram networks
Mar 23, 2021 17:10 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering to Form Consortium with Keolis of France and Mitsubishi Corp.
Mar 19, 2021 14:20 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems to Launch 23 Models of Residential-use Room Air Conditioners for the Japanese Market in 2021
Mar 9, 2021 12:28 HKT/SGT
MHI Selected for Inclusion in All Four ESG Investment Indices Adopted by GPIF
Mar 5, 2021 08:30 HKT/SGT
MHI Group Presents "Best Innovation 2020" Awards for Activities that Contribute to Reducing Environmental Loads
Mar 1, 2021 17:36 HKT/SGT
MHI Machine Tool Develops Gear Shaping Machine for High-Precision Small-Module Gears Used in Robots
Feb 16, 2021 14:08 HKT/SGT
Turboden of Italy Receives First Order for Binary Cycle Power Generation Equipment for Natural Gas Pipeline GCS in Egypt
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       