Friday, 2 April 2021, 06:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Showa Denko K.K. Showa Denko CEO Message to Newly-hired Employees

TOKYO, Apr 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Kohei Morikawa, President and CEO of Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004), sent a message to welcome the company's newly-hired employees at the entrance ceremony 2021.



Kohei Morikawa, President and CEO



- Changing society through the power of chemistry -



The Showa Denko Group has taken a new step in integrating the former Hitachi Chemical (currently Showa Denko Materials) as a member. It's a transformative, once-in-a-century change.



In our long-term vision announced last December, we stated that our mission as a newly integrated company was to improve society with the power of chemistry. To achieve this, we are aiming to become a company that competes in the global market, evolving as an advanced materials partner to create functions required of the times and contributing to sustainable development in a global society.



2021 is the year in which we embark on this road together.



- Transforming changes into evolution -



I would like to convey the following points to the new employees welcomed today.



1. Think

As new employees, you will be aware of yourselves and what the company needs. But you should also be aware of what the world needs, and what should be. This is called 'backcasting', thinking from a viewpoint of what's missing. Unlike schoolwork, there are often several right answers, and those right answers change with the times. Keep an open perspective, stay up to date with your information, and don't lose your sensitivity.



2. Achieve

Put the goals you have set for yourselves into words, then be sure to achieve them. Saying what you want to do prepares you to take responsibility. I want you to tackle your work with determination and responsibility, even when difficulties arise. This 'unyielding' spirit is in Showa Denko's DNA.



3. Experience

Enjoy experiencing great change. In line with the SDK's long-term vision, I want you to share our ambition to become a world-class leader and chemical manufacturer. We have the ticket to achieve this ambition. It is up to each and every one of you to turn change into evolution.





About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE: 4004, ADR: SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving heavy industry to computers and electronics. Our Petrochemicals segment provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene; Chemicals provides high-performance gases and chemicals to semicon and other industries; Inorganics provides ceramic products: alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbons. Aluminum provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum; Electronics provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys; Advanced Battery Materials (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. Please visit us at www.sdk.co.jp/english/.



Media contact:

Showa Denko K.K., CSR & Corporate Communication Office, Tel: +81-3-5470-3235





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Showa Denko K.K.

Sectors: Chemicals

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

