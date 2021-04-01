Thursday, 1 April 2021, 17:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Strengthens Footprint in EMEA Region Move Aims to Further Accelerate MHI Group's Energy Transition Strategy



- Regional Headquarters to move to London, UK and new locations opened in Duisburg, Germany and Brussels, Belgium

- MHI-EMEA to become key driver of MHI Group's contribution to global carbon-free society

TOKYO, Apr 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Effective today, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has changed the name of its London-based European subsidiary from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Europe, Ltd. to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA, Ltd. (MHI-EMEA). The change reflects the entity's expanded role as MHI's regional headquarters for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.



The name change goes hand in hand with the launch of a new leadership structure, with MHI Executive Vice President Kentaro Hosomi taking up the positions of MHI Chief Regional Officer (CRO) for the EMEA region and MHI-EMEA Chief Executive Officer. "Having been deeply involved in MHI Group's energy transition strategy, I will focus on integrating and expanding our diverse business activities relating to the energy transition. Europe and the wider EMEA region has been a key driver behind global efforts towards achieving net-zero targets. I look forward to strengthening our collaborative partnerships with our customers and stakeholders to accelerate the achievement of a sustainable carbon-free society," commented Kentaro Hosomi.



Also effective April 1, 2021, MHI-EMEA has expanded its operational footprint with the establishment of a new branch in Duisburg, Germany and a liaison office in Brussels, Belgium. Prof. Emmanouil Kakaras, Executive Vice President NEXT Energy Business, will lead the new team that will focus on the growth of MHI's energy transition related business. At the center of activities will be the company's expertise along the hydrogen value chain and broader decarbonisation technologies, particularly in light of the recent initiatives across the region to mitigate climate change and meet net-zero targets.



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.





