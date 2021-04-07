Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Thursday, 8 April 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Atlantis
Building a Financial Operating Center for SMBs in Southeast Asia: BizBank Launches Its Corporate Expense Card in Singapore
- BizBank is building a 'bank-in-a-box' for Southeast Asia's large but underserved SMB community
- BizBank's first product offering is a corporate expense management card
- The technology platform seeks to empower SMBs in the digital era

Singapore, Apr 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) -Atlantis, a Singapore based fintech company has announced the launch of its digital platform for small and medium Businesses (SMBs) - BizBank. BizBank's mission is to empower SMBs by providing them with a comprehensive, technology-based financial and business platform to accelerate their growth in the digital era.

In Southeast Asia, SMBs form the backbone of the economy, and account for 70% of GDP and between 52% and 97% of total employment in the region. According to research by Google and Facebook, there are c. 310 million digital consumers in the region, who are fuelling a tremendous growth in online spending.

Yet the majority of SMBs in the region struggle to capture this demand because they are in the early stages of digital transformation. Approximately between $20 and $40 billion is spent by SMBs for various OPEX payments.

Existing tools and solutions in the market today are fragmented and do not cater to the specific size and scope of SMB operations. Cost effective and intelligent financial solutions will help remove barriers faced by SMBs, unlocking economic growth and prosperity in the region.

According to Sruthi Srinivasan, COO of BizBank, "We are building a 'bank-in-a-box' for small and medium businesses. Using our end-to-end platform, SMBs can digitize their operations and spend more time on their core activities - revenue growth and business expansion."

BizBank aims to leverage the best of the emergent technological innovations to build an SMB-centric financial platform centered around the unique cash flow and business dynamics of these SMBs. "We are building a financial operating center for SMBs to manage their payments, credit, reportings, and grow revenue" - added Gaurav Sharma, CEO of Atlantis.

BizBank's first product is a corporate expense card that has been designed to help SMBs spend less. It provides small business owners with convenience and flexibility, bank grade security, and full visibility and control over spends. BizBank also plans to introduce expense management, invoicing, and various credit products in the next few months across Southeast Asia.

Please get in touch with [email protected] for more information on BizBank.

Social links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BizBankHQ
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bizbank.co/

Media contact
Company: Atlantis
Contact: Media Team
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.bizbank.co

SOURCE: Atlantis




