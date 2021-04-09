Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 9, 2021
Friday, 9 April 2021, 16:22 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI Invests in Starfire Energy, a Modular Green Ammonia Solution Provider, to Accelerate Efforts to Energy Transition
Additional Investors Includes AP Ventures, Chevron, New Energy Technology and Osaka Gas

TOKYO, Apr 9, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today announced that it has invested in Starfire Energy Inc., the leading developer of modular chemical plants for the production of green ammonia and hydrogen with a patented catalyst technology located in Denver, CO. The partnership will be used to advance the development of commercial scale applications to decarbonize ammonia production and unlock its potential as a zero-carbon energy carrier. The investment has been executed through Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc., joining a consortium of investors, including AP Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, New Energy Technologies and Osaka Gas USA.




Ammonia is a promising solution with an energy density comparable to fossil fuels and significantly higher than Li-ion batteries, compressed or liquid hydrogen. It can be affordably and easily stored and transported, leveraging established infrastructure and shipping networks, and is regulated by well-developed codes and standards. It can be used directly as a fuel or it can be 'cracked', and its hydrogen harvested, to provide a stable, efficient means of hydrogen storage and transportation.

Starfire Energy's 'Rapid Ramp NH3' ammonia synthesis technology produces zero carbon ammonia using only renewable energy, air and water as inputs. The modular solution is sized to connect directly with renewable energy production, providing a scalable, distributed source of zero carbon ammonia. The company has also developed their Prometheus Carbon-free Fire, a system to crack ammonia back into hydrogen, providing an efficient means of green hydrogen storage and transportation.

Starfire's solutions will provide carbon-free fuel to power utility gas turbines, large scale ships, process heat for industries like steel, cement and fuel cell vehicles. The modular solutions are mass produced and assembled onsite for maximum reliability and quality along with low and repeatable costs. This investment enables both companies to strengthen and diversify the ammonia and hydrogen value chain.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Apr 5, 2021 15:29 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Establishes Asia Hub in Singapore for Operation, Maintenance and After-Sales Servicing of Local Transportation Systems in the Region
Apr 1, 2021 17:40 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Strengthens Footprint in EMEA Region
Mar 31, 2021 08:17 HKT/SGT
MHI Concludes Contract for France-Japan Joint Research Project to Enhance the Functionality of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles for Mine Countermeasures
Mar 29, 2021 18:04 HKT/SGT
MHI Concludes Final Agreement on Transfer of Naval and Governmental Ships Business of Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding
Mar 29, 2021 16:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Minatomirai Industrial Museum Enhances Online Distribution Capabilities from April
Mar 25, 2021 15:27 HKT/SGT
MHIET Develops 2,000 kVA Diesel Generator, Highest Output in a Japanese-made Packaged System
Mar 23, 2021 17:28 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation awarded 15-year contract to operate the Dubai's world class driverless metro in Dubai and tram networks
Mar 23, 2021 17:10 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering to Form Consortium with Keolis of France and Mitsubishi Corp.
Mar 19, 2021 14:20 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems to Launch 23 Models of Residential-use Room Air Conditioners for the Japanese Market in 2021
Mar 9, 2021 12:28 HKT/SGT
MHI Selected for Inclusion in All Four ESG Investment Indices Adopted by GPIF
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       