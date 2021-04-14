

ZUG, SWITZERLAND , Apr 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire)- ENEDEX, a pioneer in energy trading, is proud to announce the first Polkadot Moonbean cross-chain DEX for energy trading, providing an easy way to kickstart new projects and raise capital. ENEDEX is the world's first cross-chain DEX focused on trading energy assets. ENEDEX is a decentralized exchange, providing leverage and margin trading, energy options and futures trading, and automatic trading API with data services. Centralized exchanges have shown their vulnerabilities recently with both OKEx and BitMEX. Bitcoin, which was created to cut out the middleman, has a large portion of its trading volume controlled by the same middlemen. ENEDEX is responding to these issues, answering the call for leaderless solutions for trading. Decentralizing trading allows users to remain in control. It has the potential to enable sourcing of more liquidity than ever before, as is the case with ENEDEX. It allows for the creation of brand-new trading markets. The global Cryptocurrency market capitalization hit the USD 2 trillion mark in April, 2021. Security is always a major factor when dealing with decentralized data management. ENEDEX uses cross-chain technology and quantum resistance to create the most secure DEX on the market and provide superior interoperability and cybersecurity to its users. Through the cross-chain DEX technology, ENEDEX strives to fundamentally transform the way energy markets work. $ENE token provides access to VIP DeFi liquidity mining pools with superior APY and APR, staking, community governance, and early participation in new high-quality energy projects investments. Energy is the latest asset class that is joining the DeFi innovation. DEX brings a new way for energy trading to be conducted in the future. It enters a censorship-resistant and transparent universe with democratized global access for all. According to ENEDEX research, the current world of energy is dominated by oligopolies and intermediaries controlling access to energy production, consumption, and trading. Energy markets are predominantly traded on centralized exchanges not readily accessible for everyone, creating an imbalance of power. Energy Future and Options contracts are traded in bulk volumes, making it hard to trade by individuals. ENEDEX brings a new approach to energy markets through decentralization and democratization by providing equal access to anyone with an internet connection. ENEDEX enables fractional tokenization of energy assets with a focus on renewable energy and Envirotech. "It is hard for the average person to trade or invest a small amount in energy assets. Tokenization of energy assets breaks down entry barriers linked to market access, geographical barriers, high transaction costs, and liquidity constraints," said Erik van Ommeren, CEO of ENEDEX. "ENEDEX enables a market for minters to issue over collateralized synthetic assets safely, a market for traders to gain exposure to them, and a platform for entrepreneurs to develop new projects accelerating the energy transition creating a sustainable environment." ENEDEX builds on existing cross-chain technology, starting with the Polkadot Moonbeam para chain to enable users to have a seamless experience while saving transaction fees and making the world a greener and cleaner place. Polkadot is considered "evolutionary" in its very conception. The Polkadot protocol is designed to become a scalable multi-chain technology. Unlike the usual blockchain implementations, centered around a single blockchain and varying degrees of generalization depending on the applications, Polkadot wants to offer a relay-chain. This base can host a large number of validated and globally consistent data structures. It is designed to provide the basic infrastructure elements, leaving the middleware to handle any application complexity. Moonbeam is a developer-oriented blockchain that strives to provide compatibility with the existing Ethereum developer toolchain and network. Moonbeam will also be a para chain on the Polkadot network. That means it will get shared security from the Polkadot relay chain. It will be able to integrate with other chains connected to Polkadot once that functionality is available. "With a combined 35 plus years of accumulated experience in Energy Trading, Strategy, Executive Management, Investments, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain with industry leaders, the ENEDEX team is the best option to deliver and manage a product that is going to shape the future of the energy industry," van Ommeren said. For more information, visit enedex.org Media contact

