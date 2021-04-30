

Petaling Jaya, Malaysia - Apr 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM) has announced the launch of its first E-Commerce Specialist Certification Programme today. The specialised training and internship programme aims to empower autistic youth in Malaysia with skills in digital marketing and E-Commerce, thus unlocking new career prospects for the community. Launched in conjunction with World Autism Awareness Day, the inaugural programme welcomes young adults aged 16 to 21 years across Malaysia with the autism spectrum condition to register for its first intake scheduled to begin by middle of April 2021. "Traditionally, the retail and hospitality industries have been common employers of adults with autism. The E-Commerce Specialist Certification Programme programme allows us to break from tradition and open new doors for the autistic community. We believe as the world advances technologically, it is important to groom our young people with the relevant skills, thus promoting equal opportunity in the digital sphere for people with autism to thrive as independent adults and contribute as productive members of society," said NASOM E-Commerce Specialist Certification Programme Head - Vocational, Saffiza Anuar. Global retail E-Commerce sales have been on a growth trend in recent years, with Covid-19 being a notable accelerating factor. As a result, businesses have sped up plans to digitalise operations and capitalise on its benefits including new opportunities to serve customers previously unreachable due to geographical limitations. Evidently, this trend has resulted in the surge of demand for skilled talent in E-Commerce and digital marketing. The programme run by NASOM comprises of five levels tailored to the existing experience and skill set of each student. The levels range from training an individual at an entry level (Level 1) for an E-Commerce Associate role to level 5 for an E-Commerce Manager role. Students at level 1 will undergo 36-weeks of training covering six basic skills of E-Commerce namely, creating WordPress websites, how to market a business on the Internet, digital photography tools, using social media in business, how to achieve top search engine positions and introduction to Adobe Photoshop CC. In Southeast Asia, and Malaysia specifically, career opportunities for youth with autism remain low. A policy paper by the Institute of Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) revealed a need for more training and jobs opportunities for autistic youths at varying levels. "There is a need to recognise that autism affects individuals differently, and to varying degrees, and as such, a one-size-fits-all approach is insufficient. While a focus on training for low-skills employment is important for individuals with autism who demonstrate impaired intellectual ability, it ultimately excludes many capable individuals from finding meaningful employment," the institute stated in its policy paper titled 'Living With Autism in Malaysia'. "NASOM is proud to partner, Y Ventures Group Ltd, a data-driven E-Commerce company with core competencies in developing and executing training curriculums related to E-Commerce and technology aimed at nurturing talent to spearhead businesses in the new digital economy. We believe individuals with autism, particularly the students of this course, will greatly benefit from being mentored by industry experts. Moreover, the hands-on opportunities through paid internships attached to the programme will allow students to apply their knowledge in the working world, proving that in spite of their autistic spectrum condition they can be as capable as any young adult," explained Saffiza. Weighing in on the partnership with NASOM, Y Ventures Group Ltd Co-founder and Managing Director, Adam Low said, "We are very excited to offer our expertise and experience to NASOM to help unlock the potential of today's autistic youth. Through this programme we aim to assist them launch their journey as future digital and E-Commerce trailblazers. We have carved a foundation of over 22 years as a data driven E-Commerce enabler for traditional brands. The wealth of knowledge and experience gained by working alongside brands and helping them achieve their business objectives has inspired us to give back to the community in Malaysia as well as other South East Asia countries." The programme will be conducted at the NASOM headquarters in Ara Damansara and is open to non-NASOM members as well. The first intake is scheduled to begin in mid-April 2021. Saffiza hoped that as Malaysians observed World Autism Awareness Day today, NASOM would be a step closer to achieving its vision for an inclusive society where people with autism could reach their full potential, participate in their communities, and lead a meaningful life with dignity. For more information about the E-Commerce Specialist Certification Programme or to enrol, contact its Programme Head - Vocational, Saffiza Anuar at +603 7832 1928. About The National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM) The National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM) is a non-profit, nationwide non-governmental welfare organisation was formed in 1986 by a group of concerned parents and professionals. Registered on 3rd March 1987 as a national charitable organization, NASOM strives to provide a range of support services to assist people living with autism, especially children and their immediate family members. NASOM has 20 centres across Malaysia supported by a staff force of more than 150 staff members including teachers. The centres provide a variety of programmes such as Early Intervention, Intensive Intervention, Transition Programme, Assessment and Therapy, Skills Development as well as Vocational Programme. About Y Ventures Group Listed in Singapore, Y Ventures Group is a data driven E-Commerce company. Capitalising on its data analytics capabilities with ecommerce, Y Ventures Group partners the world's leading brands to effectively market their products in multiple countries across various online platforms. Its core businesses include E-Commerce Channel Management Services, Digitization Consulting and Training + Placement Program. Issued by: The National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM)

