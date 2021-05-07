Friday, 7 May 2021, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Don Muang Tollway PCL Don Muang Tollway (SET:DMT) begins stock trading on SET Aiming to become a leader in developing and managing transportation infrastructures in Thailand

BANGKOK, May 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Don Muang Tollway PCL (SET:DMT), an experienced transportation infrastructure management company and an operator of the Uttraphimuk Elevated Toll Road or Don Muang Tollway, will begin its trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on May 7, 2021. With expertise in managing a toll road business for over 30 years, the company is looking for new investment opportunities and aiming to become a leader in developing and managing transportation infrastructure projects in Thailand, creating sustainable growth and ensure steady returns for its shareholders in the long term.



Mr. Tarnin Phanichewa, Managing Director of Don Muang Tollway, reports that the company will begin trading its shares on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on May 7, 2021, under the Transportation and Logistics sector with the symbol of DMT.



DMT has been well preparing on business expansion plans to take advantage of public private partnership opportunities, allowing private sectors to participate in infrastructure development projects with the government. Leveraging on its strengths and having more than 30 years of experience in managing Don Muang Tollway, the company is in a good position to participate in the 20-year Intercity Motorway Development Master Plan envisioned by the Department of Highways. Besides, the company is interested in the non-toll businesses such as highway rest area projects.



Part of the fundraising proceeds will be used for the debt repayment in order to be a debt-free company, reducing financial burden and strengthening the company's financial position. The business expansion plans together with its strong financial position will boost sustainable growth and ensure good returns for shareholders in the long run.



"I would like to thank you all investors for trusting in DMT. We are determined to become a leading player in the development and management of transportation infrastructures in Thailand. With our over 30-year experience and expertise in the business, we believe that we will play an important role in improving Thailand's competitiveness by creating high-quality transportation infrastructures and transportation network, and at the same time we also believe that DMT will be able to achieve stable growth and decent rate of returns to our shareholders," Mr. Tarnin says.



Mr. Varah Sucharitakul, Executive Director of Finansa Securities Limited, as the sole lead underwriter, says DMT's IPO received very warm welcome from investors. IPO fundraising proceeds will definitely strengthen the company's financial status and enable DMT to be the debt-free company. With DMT's dividend policy having the payout ratio of not less than 90% of net profit after the capital reserve as required by law, we believe that the investors will receive stable and attractive returns.



On top of that, investors will benefit from the public private partnership opportunities allowing DMT to selectively participate and invest in various projects under the 20-year Intercity Motorway Development Master Plan under the responsibility of the Department of Highways, he adds.



Mr. Worawas Wassanont, Managing Director of Avantgarde Capital Co., Ltd., as the financial advisor, says DMT's stock will be in the spotlight from the investors because of its strong business fundamentals and its expertise in transportation infrastructures. By utilizing modern technologies on the traffic management, the operation of the Don Muang Tollway has become more efficient as well as be ready for the 24 hours to ensure prompt services to the Tollway users and for the increasing number of Tollway users which are expected to be the normal level after the end of COVID-19 pandemic.



DMT is also leveraging on its knowledge and experience to expand its businesses, enhancing decent returns to all shareholders, he says.



