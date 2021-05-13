Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 13, 2021
Thursday, 13 May 2021, 10:03 HKT/SGT
Joy Spreader Included in the MSCI China Small Cap Index

HONG KONG, May 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On May 12th , Joy Spreader (06988.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that the Company is incorporated into the MSCI China Small Cap Index, with effect upon the closure of the market on May 27, 2021.

It is reported that the MSCI China Small Cap Index is one of the China market indices launched by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), which aims to measure the performance of the small cap segment in China's stock market, covering PRC companies with excellent operating results and development potential. It is an important index for global institutional investors to evaluate their investment portfolios.

Joy Spreader is a leading MarTech company engaging in mobile new media performance-based marketing and marketing SaaS services in the PRC. It has achieved outstanding performance for years and has received considerable attention in the Hong Kong stock market since its listing.

According to the financial report, the revenue of Joy Spreader was HK$262 million, HK$538 million and HK$924 million from 2018 to 2020, respectively, and the earnings (net profit) during the year were HK$45 million, HK$77 million and HK$139 million, respectively. Joy Spreader's performance has maintained rapid growth.

The Company's board of directors believes that the inclusion of the MSCI China Small Cap Index shows the recognition of the Company's performance and value by the capital market. It is expected that the inclusion will enhance the confidence of capital market and investors to the Company and increase the liquidity of the Company's shares. At the same time, the inclusion will raise the Company's profile and boost the Company's business and cooperation.




