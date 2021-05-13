Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 13, 2021
Thursday, 13 May 2021, 13:06 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI Thermal Systems fully revises a lineup of inverter multi-split air conditioners for buildings in its overseas markets
Products scheduled for a successive worldwide launch

- Renewed design with same exterior dimensions, offering enhanced efficiency and other features to meet market needs.

TOKYO, May 13, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has redesigned all 17 models in its KXZ Series of building-use inverter multi-split air conditioners for its worldwide markets. Sales commenced in Europe and Australia in April 2021, with phase two of sales scheduled for a successive launch across Asia and Latin America.




The new series, known as KXZ2, features a new exterior design while keeping the same outer unit dimensions. Further updates include greater flexibility when connecting indoor and outdoor units, increased operational controls, and enhanced efficiency alongside energy performance.

Optimising installations and user-comfort

The KXZ2 line benefits from an increased vertical height difference(1) between indoor units and between indoor and outdoor units. A heightened difference between units creates a better-condensed refrigeration system in high-rise buildings with multiple indoor units, while also contributing to lower costs during installations. Further improvements for installations include increased flexibility to the units' exhaust ducts to support installations in narrow urban areas.

Efficient and enhanced performance

Improvements based on energy and performance include an updated power demand control function with three levels, compared to the previous models' two levels, and a newly developed compressor(2) that utilises a thrust (shaft bearing) plate to reduce energy input. As well as an increased exhaust system of 85Pa, increasing from a previous 50Pa(3).

Like the previous models, the new lineup has specifications to provide energy-efficient heating and cooling, particularly in the intermediate performance range. Including a multi-port system in the compressor scroll structure to limit power loss and an energy savings function that checks the internal room temperature to adjust the compressor rotation optimally.

A combination of up to three outdoor units with 10 to 20 horsepower (HP) delivers up to 60HP in outputs. For export specifications, this relates to 10 to 60HP.

Future outlook

In the future, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to expand its air conditioning equipment business by actively developing products with exceptional energy efficiency and operability for its packaged air conditioners and building air conditioning systems for its worldwide markets.

(1) The elevation difference limitation has been expanded to 30 meters between indoor units (from 18m in previous models), and to 90 meters between indoor and outdoor units (from 70 meters) when the outdoor unit is installed above the indoor unit.
(2) The 10, 12, 18 and 20HP models utilize concentrated winding motors that reduce loss in the motor winding component.
(3) The pascal (Pa) is an international unit of pressure and stress, defined as the force of one newton per square meter.






