  • Thursday, May 13, 2021
Thursday, 13 May 2021, 14:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko Announces 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

TOKYO, May 13, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) today announced its 2021 first quarter financial results.

- 2021 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements and Summary
https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/fss2021-1q.pdf

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

Media contact:
Showa Denko K.K., CSR & Corporate Communication Office, Tel: +81-3-5470-3235


