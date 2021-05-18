Monday, 17 May 2021, 17:07 HKT/SGT Share:

YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 17, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - The Kobe/Kansai Hydrogen Utilization Council (hereinafter, "Council"), in which Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, participates as a member, has prepared a report entitled "Kobe/Kansai Hydrogen Utilization Council Report - Organizing a Future Vision for a Hydrogen Society and Quantifying Supply and Demand".



The Council has formulated a future vision for the Kobe/Kansai area, and estimated the potential hydrogen demand, supply volume and price based on this vision. The Council subsequently quantified the hydrogen supply chain around the year 2030, identified potential issues, and formulated an action plan for realizing their vision.



Over the years, Mitsubishi Power has built a fully integrated system at its Takasago Works in Hyogo Prefecture that encompasses all aspects from development, design and manufacture of gas turbines to demonstration and verification using in-house facilities, and with this comprehensive capability the company has worked to commercialize high-reliability carbon-free power generation technologies and products. Going forward, through the activities of the Council, which was launched in September 2020, Mitsubishi Power looks to contribute to realization of a sustainable decarbonized society, and to solve diverse issues faced by our global society.





