  Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT
BeLive seals partnership deal with 1Ecommerce to offer interactive live solutions to merchants in Latin America

Singapore - May 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) -BeLive Technology (BeLive) has completed a partnership deal with 1Ecommerce, the Digital Sales Ecosystem for merchants in Latin America, to launch one of the fastest-growing technologies in the eCommerce world: Live Shopping.

BeLive partnered 1Ecommerce, a market leader in Digital Sales Ecosystem, to offer live interactive streaming solutions to LATAM companies in the eCommerce and retail sector.

"e-Commerce is continually transforming to meet consumers' demand for faster and more interactive service deliverables. Technology companies with the capabilities to support trends shaping the future of online shopping are good stead to seize opportunities in the global e-Commerce industry. Enterprise Singapore will continue to work with partners across markets to match them with companies such as BeLive to make online shopping easier, faster, and more secure," says John Lu, Director of Enterprise Singapore, ICM, and Digitalisation.

The partnership was facilitated by Latin Leap VC Studio and Enterprise Singapore in promoting Asia to LATAM technology connection. The partnership is a result of Latin Leap's soft-landing program. This VC Studio specializes in building the conditions for Asian tech scale-ups to expand to Latin American markets.

How does Live Shopping work?

Live Shopping platforms changed the way brands and businesses interact in the eCommerce space. The technology allows brands to re-create similar customer retail experiences virtually and transact in eCommerce stores. Users can watch the live stream and interact with the seller in real-time. Inquiries can be addressed in real-time, and viewers of the stream can buy products promoted in a live stream effortlessly.

"We are proud to pioneer the region in innovative ways of buying online. Live shopping has multiplied in recent years, particularly in Asia, and we are glad to offer this innovative technology through our partner, BeLive. We are seeing the high potential for brands and online marketplaces in LATAM to utilize their presence in social media for new shopping experiences," according to Juliana Lucena, Co-founder of 1Ecommerce.

"The partnership with 1Ecommerce will trailblaze live shopping adoption in Latin America through our robust technology as we power some of Asia's largest eCommerce giants," says Kenneth Tan, Founder of BeLive.

"Latin America offers abundant opportunities for tech companies to disrupt the retail sector. Live shopping is showing promising results in Asia in terms of engagement and sales, and we are glad to ease the introduction of this next-generation digital sales channel to Latin America," adds Stefan Krautwald, Managing Director of Latin Leap.

About BeLive

BeLive Technology (BeLive) is one of Asia's leading live streaming technology companies. To date, BeLive has powered over 55 million live streaming hours to global brands such as Rakuten, Bukalapak, Samsung, L'Oreal, M1 Ltd, and Suntec City. The company's products help businesses easily integrate live streaming features in any website or app, enabling them to drive conversions and engagement with live streaming - the fastest growing video medium in the world.

Their current solutions include live commerce functionalities and interactive live video features such as live trivia and live polling. BeLive also offers a fully customized platform and white labeling solutions.

About 1Ecommerce Live

1Ecommerce Live enables eCommerce platforms, online marketplaces, and retail brands to have their own white-label and transactional platform, from where users will acquire their products in real-time. Brands can also use 1Ecommerce Live to generate leads and make live polls and trivia during the transmission.

Media Links
www.1ecommerce.io
www.belive.sg
www.latinleap.vc

Media Contact
Contact: Jason Lee Byung Jun, Head of Business Development
E-mail: [email protected]
Title: Phone: +65 8753 9987
Address: 71 Ayer Rajah Crescent, #07-12/14, Singapore 139951




BeLive seals partnership deal with 1Ecommerce to offer interactive live solutions to merchants in Latin America  
