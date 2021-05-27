Thursday, 27 May 2021, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Avance Clinical Avance Clinical Releases Industry Survey Results at BIO Korea 2021 Data Quality the Top Criteria for Selecting a CRO

ADELAIDE, AUS, May 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The leading Australian CRO for biotechs and Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient Avance Clinical shared results of a recent industry survey conducted by the company that found data quality to be the most important criteria for selecting a CRO for Phase ll studies in Australia.



Results from the survey found 63.64% of respondents selected data quality as the Key operational consideration when planning Phase II, followed by access to patients, then CRO therapeutic area expertise, cost, and access to KOLs.



Avance Clinical is attending BIO Korea 2021 virtually and is available via the Partnering platform to discuss the benefits of conducting trials in Australia. Avance Clinical has extensive experience in conducting trials in oncology, CNS, cardiovascular, infectious diseases and dermatology.



Avance Clinical CEO, Yvonne Lungershausen, said South Korea is recognised globally for its thriving biotech sector and the CRO is keen to connect with companies wanting regional alternatives for their clinical development. "As Australia's CRO for biotechs, we are seeing an increasing number of South Korean biotechs selecting Australia to accelerate their Phase I and II trials," she said. "The high-quality of our data for FDA and other regulatory authority approvals is a key factor in the decision-making process."



The clinical trial environment in Australia supports rapid startup and a rebate of more than 40% on clinical costs as part of the Australian Government's clinical trial attraction incentive program.



In addition, Avance Clinical is accredited by the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) so it can manage gene technology trials in Australia.



This accreditation recognizes that Avance Clinical has the CRO resources and internal processes in place to effectively manage pre-clinical and clinical trials for products involving genetically modified organisms (GMOs).



About Avance Clinical



Avance Clinical, Australia's CRO for biotechs, has more than 20-years of experience providing excellence in clinical research services for biotech companies from around the globe. Avance Clinical facilitates quality drug development by aligning people, skills, and expertise in the pursuit of drug development for a healthier world. The collective pool of knowledge and experience at Avance Clinical continually grows through the careful selection of experts who also demonstrate passion in their chosen field. Avance Clinical offers high-quality services in an established clinical trial ecosystem, that includes world-class investigators and sites able to access specific patient groups. Visit http://www.avancecro.com for more information.



Recent Awards:

Excellence in Business Award 2021

Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award 2020



Other benefits of working with Avance Clinical include:

1. The Government R&D grant offers up to 43.5% rebate on clinical trial spend

2. COVID-19 clinical continuity

3. Site Initiation Visit (SIV) and Study Start achieved in 5 - 6 weeks

4. No IND required for clinical trials

5. Full GMP material is not mandated for Phase I clinical trials

6. Established clinical trial environment with world-class investigators and sites

7. Access to sites/Phase I facilities with established healthy subject databases and specific patient populations

8. Major hospitals with world-class infrastructures and dedicated Clinical Trial Units with a long track-record in FDA compliant research

9. Seasonal studies: Northern hemisphere sponsors can conduct their studies year-round by taking advantage of Australia's counter-flu and allergy seasons



