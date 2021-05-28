Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 28, 2021
Friday, 28 May 2021, 20:14 HKT/SGT
Source: SCCG Management
SCCG Management and On the Avenue Marketing Partner for its Venue Marketing Services for the US Gaming Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal of SCCG Management announces its partnership with On the Avenue Marketing, supporting its "best-in-class" on-site event services for lead generation, new user acquisition, and product sales to the US iGaming industry.




Said Crystal, "On-site engagement could prove to be one of the most effective forms of affiliate marketing, in addition to its digital components. We felt that it was important to search for the company with the best practices for in-venue marketing."

On the Avenue Marketing is a full-service event-based sales and marketing agency that provides top-notch brand activation programs focusing on customer acquisition. With 17+ years of experience creating and scaling programs for Fortune 500 companies, the agency is committed to excellence and believes that the value of in-person, one-on-one customer engagements is undeniable when designed and executed correctly.

Patty Sins, Founder and President of On the Avenue Marketing, said of the announcement, "OTAM is excited to partner with SCCG, a company that demonstrates daily its true passion and commitment to the world of gaming. We look forward to combining our unique skills to create innovative partnerships that deliver value and revenue for gaming brands."

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

About On The Avenue Marketing

On the Avenue Marketing Group (OTA) is a sales and marketing firm that utilizes events to market and sell products to consumers. On behalf of our clients, we attend thousands of fairs, festivals, expos, concerts, conferences, and sporting events annually, helping them reach millions of individuals nationwide. With a proven track record, OTA has demonstrated its unique ability to develop and successfully execute customized event programs for businesses of any size, including prominent Fortune 500 companies.

Contact:
Stephen A. Crystal
SCCG Management
+1 702-427-9354
stephen.crystal@sccgmanagement.com
Website: sccgmanagement.com

Source: https://zephyrnet.com/ (bit.ly/3fVzkgX)


