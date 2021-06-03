|
HONG KONG, June 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited ("Hua Hong Semiconductor" or the "Company", stock code: 1347.HK), a global, leading specialty pure-play foundry, announced that its 90nm BCD process has received wide recognition from customers for its high performance index and compact chip size, and mass production has been achieved on Hua Hong Wuxi's 12'' production line.
Hua Hong Semiconductor's 90nm BCD process has better electrical parameters and excellent yield due to the stability of its 12'' process, providing a more competitive manufacturing solution for chip applications such as digital power supplies and digital audio amplifiers. The Company is continuing to invest R&D resources to enhance the technical advantages of our 90nm BCD process platform, further augmenting the device types of CMOS and LDMOS being offered, enabling user access to greater design integration and flexibility, and providing customers with more cost-effective wafer foundry solutions.
Hua Hong Semiconductor has an advanced analog and power management IC process platform, covering 0.5um to 90nm technology nodes. It can be widely used in power management, industrial control, audio power amplifiers, indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive electronics, and other applications. This process platform is an excellent choice for DC-DC converters, AC-DC converters, LED lighting, battery management, and other products.
"With the increasing variety of intelligent hardware and application scenarios, the demand for power management chips continues to grow, and more challenging performance specifications are also being requested." Executive Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Mr. Fan Heng remarked, "In power management, Hua Hong Semiconductor will continue in-depth exploration, accelerate technology deployment, enlarge our customer base, further consolidate and enhance the company's technical advantages, keep pushing market boundaries, and empower green chip development."
About Hua Hong Semiconductor
Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited ("Hua Hong Semiconductor", stock code: 1347.HK) (the "Company") is a global, leading pure-play foundry with specialty process platforms uniquely focused on embedded non-volatile memory ("eNVM"), power discrete, analog & power management, and logic & RF. Of special note is the Company's outstanding quality control system that satisfies the strict requirements of automotive chip manufacturing. The Company is part of the Huahong Group, an enterprise group whose main business is IC manufacturing, with advanced "8+12" production line technology.
The Company presently operates three 8-inch wafer fabrication facilities within the Huahong Group (HH Fab1, HH Fab2, and HH Fab3) in Jinqiao and Zhangjiang, Shanghai, with a total monthly 8-inch wafer capacity of approximately 180,000 wafers. The 12-inch wafer fabrication facility (HH Fab7), with a 40,000 12-inch wafer per month capacity in Wuxi's National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, supports applications in emerging areas, such as the Internet of Things, using the "IC + Discrete" technology platforms. It has become a leading 12-inch semiconductor production line devoted to specialty processes in the Chinese mainland and is the first 12-inch foundry in the world devoted to power discrete semiconductors.
For more information, please visit: www.huahonggrace.com
