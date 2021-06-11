Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 11, 2021
Friday, 11 June 2021, 09:24 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
Northgate Public Services to improve patient experience and outcomes with acquisition of Vantage Health

Tokyo and London, June 11, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) announced that Northgate Public Services (NPS), a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC, has acquired Vantage Health, which provides `Rego', an advanced digital solution to help healthcare providers reduce patient waiting times and cope with increased demand.

Rego reviews all referrals against local criteria and pathways and ensures patients are directed to the right care, the first time. Widely implemented across the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) to support thousands of general practitioners, dentists and opticians, Rego is proven to support effective outpatient transformation in line with the NHS' Long Term Plan and helping the organization as it looks towards recovery from the pandemic.

Tina Whitley, CEO of NPS, says: "Following the pandemic, healthcare is facing a huge challenge to keep up with the surge in demand for outpatient treatment. Effective solutions are needed to be able to manage resources, save money and secure the best outcomes for patients.

"Combining Vantage Health's ability to transform outpatient care with our expertise of managing successful health screening programmes like hearing and diabetic eye screening, means we can give healthcare providers the tools they need to quickly identify patients who need specialist services and then help them direct the patient to the right support service instantly."

David Ezra, co-founder of Vantage Health, says: "It's never been more important for the NHS and healthcare services to have efficient solutions that work. Joining forces with NPS is exciting. It brings together a shared vision for transforming the way healthcare is delivered to offer the best care for patients."

NPS already has a significant presence in this sector, following its acquisition of three EMIS Group plc businesses in 2019. This latest move further strengthens its growing preventative health offering.

NPS has helped to screen 10 million babies for the Newborn Hearing Screening Program in England and Northern Ireland, tested 500,000 patients with diabetes for retina damage and supports a number of medical registries such as the National Joint Registry (NJR), the largest orthopaedics registry in the world, and the international spinal registry platform, Spine Tango to help clinicians, regulators and industry deliver evidence-based treatments for patients.

Northgate Public Services (NPS) will become NEC Software Solutions UK from July 2021. The new name brings NPS under the global NEC brand, strengthening the company's position as a market leader in the development of cutting-edge software and services for the local government, police, health and housing sectors.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, MedTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
June 11, 2021 10:02 HKT/SGT
NEC upgrades its greenhouse gas reduction target to SBT1.5degC and joins RE100, a global renewable electricity initiative
June 8, 2021 12:38 HKT/SGT
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa's First Commercial Network Driven by Segment Routing
June 7, 2021 10:16 HKT/SGT
NEC and Kagome contribute to the sustainability of farming through enhancing the CropScope agricultural ICT platform
June 3, 2021 09:26 HKT/SGT
NEC Opens Service Design Academy for Promoting Digital Transformation
May 28, 2021 22:22 HKT/SGT
NEC's AI Supports Doctors to Detect Neoplasia in Barrett's Esophagus during Endoscopic Procedures
May 18, 2021 10:30 HKT/SGT
Rakuten Mobile and NEC Partner to Promote Open RAN in Global Telecom Markets
May 14, 2021 13:02 HKT/SGT
NEC X and Alchemist Accelerator Announce Partnership to Speed Successful Startup Launches
May 6, 2021 13:13 HKT/SGT
NEC Develops Neuroscience-inspired AI Technology for Time Series Analysis
May 6, 2021 10:27 HKT/SGT
NEC Contributes to Development of Artificial DNA Aptamer that Binds to the Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2)
Apr 28, 2021 10:05 HKT/SGT
NEC recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers as a Visionary
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       