Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 11, 2021
Friday, 11 June 2021, 10:02 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC upgrades its greenhouse gas reduction target to SBT1.5degC and joins RE100, a global renewable electricity initiative

TOKYO, June 11, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - In 2017, NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) announced its climate change policy guidelines for 2050(1), aiming to reduce CO2 emissions from its direct business operations to become carbon neutral by 2050.


In order to accelerate climate change measures, NEC upgraded its greenhouse gas reduction target from the previous 33% reduction from the baseline emission in FY2017 to a 55% reduction by FY2030. This revised target was validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)(2) as being consistent with reductions required to keep global warming to 1.5degC. The target is one of the "materialities," priority management themes from an ESG perspective, outlined in NEC's Mid-term Management Plan 2025.

In line with this enhanced target, NEC joined RE100(3), which strives to significantly expand the adoption of renewable electricity, and Japan Climate Leaders' Partnership (JCLP), a coalition of businesses seeking to advance the goals of decarbonisation and sustainable business. NEC is now dedicated to procuring 100% of annual electricity from renewable sources by 2050.

NEC envisions its future as "Living harmoniously with the earth to secure the future" in the "NEC 2030VISION." As part of this, NEC will work with a wide range of stakeholders to realize a decarbonized society.

(1) Formulation of climate change policy guidelines aimed at 2050
https://www.nec.com/en/global/csr/eco/risk.html?#anc-strategy
(2) Science Based Targets initiative:
An initiative jointly established by the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and other organizations in 2015. It encourages companies to set GHG emission reduction targets consistent with science-based evidence to the level required by the Paris Agreement, validating targets that comply with criteria including indirect emissions not only within the company but also in the supply chain.
(3) RE100:
A collaborative global initiative of influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. It is led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP. The Japan Climate Leaders' Partnership (JCLP) has supported the participation of Japanese companies as a regional partner.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Environment
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
June 11, 2021 09:24 HKT/SGT
Northgate Public Services to improve patient experience and outcomes with acquisition of Vantage Health
June 8, 2021 12:38 HKT/SGT
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa's First Commercial Network Driven by Segment Routing
June 7, 2021 10:16 HKT/SGT
NEC and Kagome contribute to the sustainability of farming through enhancing the CropScope agricultural ICT platform
June 3, 2021 09:26 HKT/SGT
NEC Opens Service Design Academy for Promoting Digital Transformation
May 28, 2021 22:22 HKT/SGT
NEC's AI Supports Doctors to Detect Neoplasia in Barrett's Esophagus during Endoscopic Procedures
May 18, 2021 10:30 HKT/SGT
Rakuten Mobile and NEC Partner to Promote Open RAN in Global Telecom Markets
May 14, 2021 13:02 HKT/SGT
NEC X and Alchemist Accelerator Announce Partnership to Speed Successful Startup Launches
May 6, 2021 13:13 HKT/SGT
NEC Develops Neuroscience-inspired AI Technology for Time Series Analysis
May 6, 2021 10:27 HKT/SGT
NEC Contributes to Development of Artificial DNA Aptamer that Binds to the Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2)
Apr 28, 2021 10:05 HKT/SGT
NEC recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers as a Visionary
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       