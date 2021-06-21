|
|
|
|Global Resources Used to Deliver Tailored Solution for Energy Transition
|
Florida, USA, June 18, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. has shipped an M501JAC gas turbine to Marlim Azul Energia's power plant in Macae, Rio de Janeiro, which will become the most fuel-efficient power plant in South America when it begins operation in January 2023. The plant was the winning project at Brazil's gas-based energy auctions and will be the first in Brazil to use associated gas from Brazil's Pre-Salt basin.
|Mitsubishi Power's Savannah Machinery Works in Savannah, Georgia, shipped Brazil's first M501JAC gas turbine to Marlim Azul Energia's power plant in Macae, Rio de Janeiro. The plant will convert domestic pre-salt gas into electricity and become the most fuel-efficient and affordable gas turbine power plant in South America when it enters operation. (Credit: Mitsubishi Power)
The M501JAC is the world's leading gas turbine with an efficiency greater than 64%, reliability of 99.6%, and the lowest carbon emissions per unit of power when used in combined cycle. The gas turbine's exceptional operational flexibility will enable Marlim Azul to complement intermittent wind and solar power generation and to efficiently convert domestic pre-salt gas into electricity with attractive prices for consumers.
This gas turbine is capable of using up to 30% hydrogen fuel and can be upgraded to use 100% hydrogen fuel to meet the plant's future decarbonization needs.
A Mitsubishi Power, Shell, and Patria Investments joint venture is investing BRL 2.5 billion (approximately USD 600 million) to construct the plant. Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda. will supply natural gas from Brazil's offshore deep-water pre-salt basin.
Bruno Chevalier, CEO of Marlim Azul Energia, said, "Our goal is to make energy generation from Brazilian pre-salt gas a reality. Mitsubishi Power's tailored solution for a 565 megawatt plant will enable us to lead the energy transition in South America. The JAC gas turbine is a reliable investment that will enable further decarbonization in our region."
In addition to the gas turbine, Mitsubishi Power's solution includes TOMONI intelligent solutions to optimize power plant performance, flexibility, and reliability. It also includes a 25-year long-term service agreement providing all parts, repairs, and services as well as 24-hour support from the Service Engineering Team and remote monitoring services to help optimize performance by detecting anomalies and diagnosing plant performance.
Demonstrating the strength of its global supply chain operation, Mitsubishi Power shipped the M501JAC unit, which was designed in Japan and manufactured in the United States, on schedule to South America while keeping safety and quality at the forefront during a global pandemic. Mitsubishi Power's 430,000 square foot Savannah Machinery Works in Georgia has maintained its 100% on-time delivery record throughout the pandemic. The Marlim Azul unit is the fourth JAC to ship from Savannah. Globally, Mitsubishi Power has booked 41 JAC gas turbine orders and Marlim Azul is the 12th JAC shipment.
Paul Browning, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas, said, "Our JAC power island for Marlim Azul aligns with our mission to provide power generation and storage solutions to our customers, empowering them to affordably and reliably combat climate change and advance human prosperity. The project will increase Brazil's energy stability by using pre-salt natural gas.
The gas turbine, like all our gas turbines, shipped hydrogen-ready for future deep decarbonization. We are committed to a long-term global effort to help our partners Shell and Patria achieve these ambitious goals. Together, we are creating a Change in Power."
About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.
Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,200 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North, Central, and South America. Mitsubishi Power's power generation solutions include gas, steam, and aero-derivative turbines; power trains and power islands; geothermal systems; PV solar project development; environmental controls; and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen, battery energy storage systems, and services. Mitsubishi Power also offers intelligent solutions that use artificial intelligence to enable autonomous operation of power plants. Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world's leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace, and defense.
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
Sectors: Oil & Gas
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
