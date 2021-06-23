Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 20:45 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Kinectify bring Simplified KYC / AML Solution to US Gaming Industry

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Stephen Crystal announced that Kinectify and SCCG Management have entered into an agreement to bring Kinectify?s new KYC and AML tools to the gaming industry.


Stephen Crystal, Founder, SCCG Management, said of the event, "We are excited to bring this set of business essential products to the casino and iGaming industry. This product, so well regarded by many in the casino gaming space, will bring a competitive solution to our high-risk industry."

Kinectify has ushered in a new era of risk management software for the gaming industry. Designed by AML practitioners, Kinectify enables organizations to know each and every customer and vendor, seamlessly streamline workflows, and centralize information. Addressing the impact Kinectify has on compliance programs, Ben Floyd, former SVP of AML, Caesars Entertainment said, "Kinectify is a game-changer for AML compliance. Designed by industry professionals with efficiency and the end-user in mind, this is a no-brainer for gaming companies."

Joseph Martin, CEO and Founder of Kinectify said, "We are delighted to team-up with Stephen Crystal and his group at SCCG Management to bring Kinectify to the gaming industry. For too long, the gaming industry has struggled with subpar compliance products that have limited their ability to serve their customers and grow. The impressive SCCG Management team filled with casino owners, regulators, and gaming practitioners further deepens Kinectify's expertise and product offering to the gaming space."

Kinectify, a privately held company based in Las Vegas, NV, has developed AML and KYC software to centralize risk management information and automate processes. Kinectify?s leadership includes gaming AML practitioners and executives from a range of high-risk industries.

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

Stephen A. Crystal
SCCG Management
+1 702-427-9354
stephen.crystal@sccgmanagement.com
Website: sccgmanagement.com

Source: bit.ly/3gT4Tsj


