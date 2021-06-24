Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 24, 2021
Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 16:38 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Announces new 5G massive MIMO radio units for Open RAN Global Markets
- Increasing product lineup to strengthen its leading position in the Open RAN market -

TOKYO, June 23, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the launch of new radio units (RU) for 5G base stations that are geared for global markets and are scheduled to be available in 2022.


In terms of functionality, the new RUs will be compatible with the n77, n78 and C-Band 3.7GHz frequency band (3.3-4.2GHz), which is globally used as a 5G frequency. In addition, ultra-multi-element antennas utilizing Massive MIMO* and digital beamforming for high-precision beams will help to provide high-speed, high-capacity communications between a wider range of terminals. Also, the new RUs will feature higher output and wider bandwidth when compared to conventional products, thereby expanding the communications area and providing high-speed transmission. NEC's proprietary high-density mounting technology, power saving technology, and fanless design will also enable a compact format that is lightweight and power efficient.

The RUs will conform to O-RAN fronthaul interface specifications defined by the O-RAN Alliance and will be compatible with base station equipment from different vendors, making it possible to realize open, flexible and optimized networks according to a wide range of use cases.

Patrick Lopez, VP of product management, 5G products, NEC, said: "NEC has long been developing 5G base station equipment for global markets. As illustrated by the announcement from Vodafone earlier this month, NEC is investing to maintain a market-leading position in the Open RAN ecosystem."

For more information visit the NEC MWC21 Virtual Stand
https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/5g/mwc2021

*A Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology that enables multi radio beams and stabilizes radio propagation paths using a massive number of transceivers.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Telecoms, Wireless & Mobility
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
June 22, 2021 16:28 HKT/SGT
NEC to Jointly Develop RIC for Advanced Operations of Open RAN with NTT DOCOMO
June 21, 2021 17:53 HKT/SGT
NEC Launches 5G xHaul Transformation Services with the Establishment of 5G Transport Network CoEs
June 16, 2021 13:15 HKT/SGT
Star Alliance, NEC and Sita Sign Teaming Agreement, Paving the Way to Expand Touchless Journeys Across Member Airlines
June 15, 2021 14:22 HKT/SGT
Vodafone names NEC as a key partner for 5G massive MIMO radio units supporting commercial deployment of Open RAN in the UK
June 11, 2021 10:02 HKT/SGT
NEC upgrades its greenhouse gas reduction target to SBT1.5degC and joins RE100, a global renewable electricity initiative
June 11, 2021 09:24 HKT/SGT
Northgate Public Services to improve patient experience and outcomes with acquisition of Vantage Health
June 8, 2021 12:38 HKT/SGT
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa's First Commercial Network Driven by Segment Routing
June 7, 2021 10:16 HKT/SGT
NEC and Kagome contribute to the sustainability of farming through enhancing the CropScope agricultural ICT platform
June 3, 2021 09:26 HKT/SGT
NEC Opens Service Design Academy for Promoting Digital Transformation
May 28, 2021 22:22 HKT/SGT
NEC's AI Supports Doctors to Detect Neoplasia in Barrett's Esophagus during Endoscopic Procedures
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       